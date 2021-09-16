Bihar: JDU and RJD fight for mega vaccination campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries while others wait their turn, in Patna on September 10, 2021. (Photo PTI)

A war of words has erupted between the opposition RJD and the ruling JDU over the Bihar government’s mega Covid-19 vaccination campaign scheduled for Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The RJD has alleged that the Bihar government has deliberately reduced the pace of vaccination in the state over the past few days to ensure the success of the September 17 mega-campaign.

The government of Bihar has set a target of vaccinating at least 30 lakh of people on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Friday.

READ: Programs at 27,000 kiosks, distribution of ration bags and more: BJP’s mega plan for Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday

“The state government has set itself the goal of vaccinating 30 lakhs tomorrow. Over the past few days, the state government has deliberately slowed down the pace of vaccination in the state so that a record number of people are getting vaccinated on September 17. understand why the state government is playing with people’s lives, ”RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday that a record number of people would be vaccinated on September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.

“A record number of vaccinations would be carried out on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. All preparations are underway,” Nitish said.

Reacting to the RJD’s allegations, the JDU fired back, questioning why the opposition was politicizing social work to immunize people.

“The state government’s decision to vaccinate a record number of people on September 17 is a welcome step. The opposition should also participate in this event and encourage people to get vaccinated, but they only want to play politics, ”JDU spokesman Abhishek said. Jha.

READ: Video of Tejashwi Yadav handing out cash to women goes viral, JDU leader says he’s giving her land back

READ ALSO : In the citadel of Mandal Bihar, why do the JD (U), RJD and Congress have upper caste leaders in the highest positions?

LOOK: Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap take first dose of Sputnik V in Patna