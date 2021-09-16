Politics
Bihar: JDU and RJD fight for mega vaccination campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday
A fight broke out between the RJD and the JDU over the Bihar government’s mega Covid vaccination campaign scheduled for Friday for Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries while others wait their turn, in Patna on September 10, 2021. (Photo PTI)
A war of words has erupted between the opposition RJD and the ruling JDU over the Bihar government’s mega Covid-19 vaccination campaign scheduled for Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
The RJD has alleged that the Bihar government has deliberately reduced the pace of vaccination in the state over the past few days to ensure the success of the September 17 mega-campaign.
The government of Bihar has set a target of vaccinating at least 30 lakh of people on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Friday.
READ: Programs at 27,000 kiosks, distribution of ration bags and more: BJP’s mega plan for Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday
“The state government has set itself the goal of vaccinating 30 lakhs tomorrow. Over the past few days, the state government has deliberately slowed down the pace of vaccination in the state so that a record number of people are getting vaccinated on September 17. understand why the state government is playing with people’s lives, ”RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday that a record number of people would be vaccinated on September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.
“A record number of vaccinations would be carried out on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. All preparations are underway,” Nitish said.
Reacting to the RJD’s allegations, the JDU fired back, questioning why the opposition was politicizing social work to immunize people.
“The state government’s decision to vaccinate a record number of people on September 17 is a welcome step. The opposition should also participate in this event and encourage people to get vaccinated, but they only want to play politics, ”JDU spokesman Abhishek said. Jha.
READ: Video of Tejashwi Yadav handing out cash to women goes viral, JDU leader says he’s giving her land back
READ ALSO : In the citadel of Mandal Bihar, why do the JD (U), RJD and Congress have upper caste leaders in the highest positions?
LOOK: Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap take first dose of Sputnik V in Patna
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/bihar-jdu-rjd-mega-covid-vaccination-drive-pm-modi-birthday-1853652-2021-09-16
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]