Chinas Nightmare Evergrande scenario is an uncontrolled crash

Protests intensify at offices of the China Evergrande group across the country as the developer falls further behind on pledges made to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-quarters of Manhattan comes to a halt, leaving more than a million buyers in limbo.

Fire sales are hitting an already fragile real estate market, suffocating other developers and spilling over to a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of China’s economic output. Covid-weary consumers are falling back even further, and the risk of popular discontent increases during a politically sensitive period of transition for President Xi Jinping. Stress in the credit market spreads from lower-rated real estate companies to stronger peers and banks. Global investors who bought $ 527 billion in Chinese stocks and bonds in the 15 months to June are starting to sell.

While it is impossible to know for sure what would happen if Beijing allowed the downward spiral of Evergrandes to continue unabated, Chinese observers imagine the worst-case scenarios as they contemplate the pain the Communist Party is prepared to suffer. tolerate. The pressure to intervene is increasing as signs of financial contagion increase.

As a systemically important developer, an Evergrande bankruptcy would cause problems for the entire real estate industry, said Shen Meng, director of Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based investment bank. Debt collection efforts by creditors would lead to massive asset sales and an impact on house prices. Profit margins throughout the supply chain would be reduced. It would also lead to panic selling in the capital markets.

For now, Shen and nearly every other banker, analyst and investor polled for this story say Beijing isn’t in the mood for Lehman for a while. Rather than allow a chaotic collapse to bankruptcy, they predict that regulators will design a $ 300 billion debt restructuring of Evergrandes that will keep systemic risk to a minimum. Markets seem to agree: The Shanghai Composite Index is less than 3% from its six-year high and the yuan is trading near its three-month high against the dollar.

However, a benign outcome is far from assured. Beijing’s failed stock market bailout in 2015 showed how difficult it can be for policymakers to control financial performance, even in a system where the government runs most of the banks and can put inordinate pressure on creditors, suppliers and other counterparties.

The risk of contagion was fully visible on Thursday. Chinese junk bond yields jumped to an 18-month high and real estate company shares plunged after Evergrande saw its credit rating downgraded and called for a halt to trading its onshore bonds. Some banks in China appear to be racking up the highest-cost yuan in nearly four years, a sign they may be preparing for what a strategist at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. called a crisis-mode liquidity crunch.

Where Xi will eventually draw the line remains a mystery. While China’s top financial regulator has urged Evergrande founding billionaire Hui Ka Yan to resolve his company’s debt problems, authorities have yet to say whether the government will allow major debt restructuring or bankruptcy. still awaiting advice on a long-term solution from key Beijing leaders. Major banks in Evergrandes were told by China’s Housing Ministry this week that the developer would not be able to pay interest owed on September 20, according to people familiar with the matter. The Chinese government does not hesitate to take over private sector companies if necessary. It seized Baoshang Bank Co. in 2019 and took control of HNA Group Co., the once sprawling conglomerate, in early 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the company’s main travel business. Court-led restructurings have also become more common in recent years, with over 700 restructurings completed in 2020.

The final phase of Evergrande may largely depend on how Xi decides to balance his goals of maintaining social and financial stability with his multi-year campaign to reduce moral hazard. Timing is particularly tricky as China juggles an economic slowdown, sweeping private sector repression, and mounting tensions with Washington – all in the run-up to a five-year leadership reshuffle in 2022 in which Xi is expected to extend his indefinite reign. . The government needs to be very, very careful in balancing support for Evergrande, said Yu Yong, a former regulator of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and now risk director of the China Agricultural Reinsurance Fund.

Ownership is the biggest bubble everyone is talking about in China, Yu told Everbright Sun Hung Kai analyst Jonas Short in a recent podcast. So if anything happens, it could clearly cause systematic risk to the entire Chinese economy. Here are some of the factors that can influence the Chinese leadership:

Social unrest

Maintaining social order has always been essential for the Communist Party, which hardly tolerates demonstrations of any kind. In Guangzhou, homebuyers surrounded a local housing bureau last week to demand that Evergrande restart construction at a standstill. Disgruntled retail investors have gathered at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen for at least three consecutive days this week, and unconfirmed videos of protests against the developer in other parts of China have been widely shared online.

Evergrande had 1.3 trillion yuan ($ 202 billion) in pre-sale liabilities at the end of June, the equivalent of about 1.4 million individual properties that it has pledged to complete, according to a report. from Capital Economics last week.

If Evergrande were to throw its stocks into the market, it would drive house prices down dramatically, said Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International.

Without a social safety net and with limited places to invest their money, Chinese savers have been encouraged for years to buy homes whose prices were only supposed to rise. Today, real estate represents 40% of household assets and buying a house (or two) is a cultural touchstone. As housing affordability has become a hot topic in the West, many Chinese are more likely to protest against falling house prices than against soaring prices.

Since most of people’s wealth is already in real estate, even a 10% correction would be a serious blow to many people, said Fraser Howie, independent analyst and co-author of books on finance. Chinese which followed the country’s corporate sector. for decades. It would definitely shatter their hopes, dreams and expectations of what property is.

Another potential flashpoint is whether Evergrande can repay the high-yielding wealth management products it has sold to thousands of retail investors, including many of its own employees. About 40 billion yuan of WMP must be repaid, according to Caixin, a Chinese financial information service. Evergrande is trying to free up cash by selling assets, including stakes in its electric car and property management businesses, but has so far made little progress.

Capital markets

Evergrande is the largest issuer of high yield dollar bonds in China, accounting for 16% of the banknotes in circulation, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. If the company were to collapse, that alone would push the default rate in the junk dollar bond market from 3% to 14%, they wrote in a note this month.

As Beijing has grown more comfortable allowing weaker companies to go bankrupt, an uncontrolled rise in offshore funding costs could risk derailing a key funding source. It could also undermine global confidence in the country’s issuers at a time when Beijing is pushing for more participation from foreign investors. China’s unwanted dollar bond yields are approaching 14%, up from around 7.4% in February, according to a Bloomberg index.

The stakes are higher on the continent, where the credit market is about 15 times greater than $ 12 trillion. While Evergrande is less of a whale on land, a collapse could force banks to reduce their holdings of corporate notes and even freeze money markets – the very plumbing of China’s financial system. In such a credit crunch, the government or central bank would likely be forced to act. Banks involved in mortgage loans may come under pressure, leading to an increase in bad loans. Small banks exposed to Evergrande or other weaker developers may face a significant increase in non-performing loans in the event of default, according to Fitch Ratings.

Economic impact

Concerns over Evergrande come at a time when the Chinese economy is already slowing. Aggressive controls aimed at curbing Covid-19 outbreaks are hurting retail and travel spending, while measures to cool house prices are wreaking havoc.

Data this week showed home sales by value fell 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the coronavirus started early last year. Responding to a question about the potential impact of Evergrandes on the economy, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui said some large real estate companies were struggling and the payoff remains to be seen.

According to Macquarie Group Ltd, China’s current priorities of promoting common prosperity and deterring excessive risk-taking mean that there is unlikely to be any easing of property restrictions this year. to defend growth targets, Macquarie analysts wrote in a note Wednesday.

A correction in the Chinese real estate market would not only slow down the national economy, but would also have global consequences.

A significant slowdown in real estate construction over the next few years already seems likely, and would become even more so if Evergrande goes bankrupt or bankrupt, said Logan Wright, Hong Kong-based director of research firm Rhodium Group LLC. . A long-term slowdown in real estate construction, an industry that makes up about a fifth or a quarter of China’s economy by most estimates, would lead to a significant decline in GDP growth, demand for raw materials, and would likely have global disinflationary effects.

