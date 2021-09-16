Major projection of Greece’s air power





Greece’s military procurement program, a thorn in Turkey’s side, described as provocative by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar returns to center stage after recent briefing in parliament on the acquisition by the Navy of 44 torpedoes for its Type 214 submarines. Greece is the latest country to want an arms race that will take funds away from health, education and other social necessities. He is only arming for defensive reasons stemming from Turkey’s position over the decades, and even more now with the expansionist neo-Ottoman doctrine of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as expressed in the Blue Homeland narrative. . It is always on the alert, constantly evolving on two axes: building its defenses and developing alliances and partnerships with international and regional players. It is obviously not a threat to anyone, and it never has been. He wants peace and serene relations with Turkey which obviously benefit both countries economically, tourism being an excellent example. It is engaged in dialogue, it accepts international jurisdiction, and is open to an honorable compromise, knowing that it would not meet all its desires and demands. Across the Aegean Sea, however, more and more Turkish officials, from the President and the Defense Minister at lower levels of government, are constantly attacking Greece. They behave arrogantly and are often derogatory to an unjustifiable degree. No one questions Turkey’s military strength, but the balance of power is not as balanced on that side as some in Ankara may think. After the torpedoes, the next topic to bring to Parliament is the upgrade of another group of its F-16 fighter jets, which follows the process already underway to upgrade 84 more F-16s. At present, Greece has 198 American and French jets: 84 newer F-16s being upgraded to the Viper class (the most advanced jets of this type, a process covering 30 F-16 Block 52 + adv and 54 F-16 Block 52+ in progress), 38 other F-16 Block 50 which are also being modernized, 32 older F-16 Block 30 (some of which could be sold) and 44 Mirage 2000 (two different types). This is without counting the 34 F-4s which will be withdrawn in 2027. We also have the 24 Rafale jets which are acquired by the Hellenic Air Force. Before even discussing the possibility of acquiring F-35s in the future, Greece has a fairly formidable air defense system. Turkey, for its part, has 233 F-16s, mostly less advanced models (29 are Block 50+ adv, 70 are Block 50, 99 are Block 40 and 35 are Block 30). Of course, it’s not just about the Air Force. There are also other military parameters, of which Greece is well aware. Nonetheless, it is difficult for any observer to agree with the giant vs. fly metaphor once used by a Turkish presidential aide.

