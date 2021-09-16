Paul Ryan was convinced Donald Trump had narcissistic personality disorder





What he did – as documented in the new book “Peril” by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa – is both remarkable and revealing.

Ryan began, on his own, to research how to deal with someone who is amoral and transactional. The exercise was initially difficult. Ryan liked to call himself a ‘politician’ but his awkwardness did not extend. not from the area of ​​Social Security and Medicare in Psychiatry.

Then a wealthy New York doctor and Republican donor called Ryan and said, ‘You have to understand what narcissistic personality disorder is. “”

The doctor sent Ryan a memo on “the best way to deal with someone with antisocial personality disorder” and a variety of links to medical journals on the disorder. Ryan, Woodward and Costa note, “studied them for weeks, convinced that Trump had the personality disorder.” A spokesperson for Ryan did not respond to a request for comment.

Ryan ultimately decided that dealing with Trump just wasn’t worth it – shocking politicians by announcing his retirement in early 2018.

This episode is part of a series of “Peril” which suggests that key Republican leaders, even insisting that all was well with Trump on the surface, thought something was wrong with the president at all.

Obviously, Trump has never been diagnosed with a mental disorder as far as we know publicly.

But Ryan, it should be noted here, was far from the only person who believed Trump suffered from narcissistic personality disorder. In a June 2016 essay for The Atlantic, Northwestern University psychology professor Dan P. McAdams (remotely) diagnosed the then-candidate in a similar fashion, writing in part:

“People with strong narcissistic needs want to love themselves, and they desperately want others to love them too or at least admire them, see them as bright, powerful and beautiful, or even just see them, period. The fundamental purpose of life is to promote greatness for all to see. “

And Jennifer Senior, writing in The New York Times in 2019, put it this way:

“A number of critics of Donald Trump have come to a consensus that we are ruled by a man with narcissistic personality disorder, almost certainly of the malignant type, and it is time to call him by name.”

According to DSM-5, the seminal guide to mental disorders and illness, a person with narcissistic personality disorder demonstrates “a pervasive pattern of greatness (in fantasy or behavior), a craving for admiration and a lack of empathy “.

Trump has already pushed back questions about his sanity and mental acuity, calling himself a “very stable genius” and even going so far as to insist that White House doctor Dr Ronny Jackson administer a cognitive exam during his annual medical exam in 2018. Jackson later told reporters that Trump had scored really well.

The debate about what really is wrong with Trump – or if something is – has been raging for a long time, and this book will only fuel that debate. But what is clear is that people like Ryan, who spent a lot of time working closely with Trump, thought something was seriously wrong. This Ryan – and the others – said nothing publicly and did nothing to stop him led Trump to become more and more erratic, culminating in the incitement to the January 6 riot on the State Capitol -United.

