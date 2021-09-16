Forkopimda Labuhanbatu listens to instructions from President Joko Widodo





LABUHANBATU, SUMUT, bidiknasional.com – Forkopimda Labuhanbatu Regency participated in the virtual listening to the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in the meeting room of the Regent of Labuhanbatu, Jalan SM. Raja Rantauprapat, South Rantau District, Thursday 9/16/2021 in a series of working visits by the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the province of North Sumatra. The same activity was also followed by the Regent of Labuhanbatu, dr. H. Erik Adtrada Ritonga, MKM, directly at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, North Sumatra Governor’s Office, Medan. The directive of the President of the Republic of Indonesia is linked to the rise and fall of the daily case variant of the spread of the Corona Covid-19 virus in the respective government areas of the regency / city. One of the directives from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo that all Forkopimda not only work in the room, but must go directly to the field more often to make the public understand the importance of vaccination to reduce the spread of the Corona Covid-19 virus. “Alhamdulillah, the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia is much lower compared to other Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Hopefully, with the achievement of the target for the participants in the vaccination, we can continue to send Indonesia to the green zone, ”Jokowi said. Judging from the president’s explanation, Labuhanbatu is in a good condition, which a few months ago was in a red dotted line, is now in a yellow dot, or in a blue graph which indicates that Labuhanbatu Regency has the best result in reducing the number of cases of the spread of Covid-19 compared to the South Labuhanbatu regency. President Joko Widodo was accompanied by TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres, TNI Major General Tri Budi Utomo, as well as that the Protocol Assistant, the press, and the President of the Media Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, stressed that All Forkopimda pursues the goal of reducing the virus through vaccination: “Do not stock up on vaccines, use existing vaccines, so people get a full vaccine, ”Jokowi said. We have seen that the elements of the regency of Labuhanbatu Forkopimda were present in the meeting room of the regent of Labuhanbatu, the deputy regent of the regency of Labuhanbatu Hj. Ellya Rosa Siregar, S.Pd, MM, Dandim 0209 / LB Letkol Inf. Asrul Kurniawan Harahap SE, MTr, (Han), Deputy Kapolres Labuhanbatu KOMPOL Mhd Taufiq, SE., MH, Kajari Rantauprapat Jefri Penangin Makapedua SH, MH, Chairman of DPRD Labuhanbatu Regency Hj. Meika Riyanti Siregar, SH, Sekdakab Labuhanbatu Ir Muhammad Yusuf Siagian, M.MA, assistant 1 Drs Sarimpunan Ritonga, Mpd, assistant III Zaid Harahap, S.Sos, Kadiskominfo Rajid Yuliawan, S.Kom, Kadispenda Labuhanbatinku Muslih Labuhankesu Muslih Labuhanbatkes. Kamal Ilham, SKM, Mr Kes, Head of Government Icut Rivai and several staff from the Labuhanbatu regional secretariat. (M.SUKMA) Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bidiknasional.com/2021/09/forkopimda-labuhanbatu-dengarkan-pengarahan-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos