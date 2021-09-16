Donald Trump Jr. to be in Metro Atlanta next week





COBB COUNTY, Georgia – Next week Donald Trump Jr. is due to travel to Cobb County for a political event in support of a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Georgia.

In a press release sent to FOX 5, Trump Jr. will join Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones on September 22 at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

The start of the event is scheduled for 6 p.m.

According to the campaign, the event “will discuss the future of the state and the country as well as Don’s new book, Liberal Privilege.”

RELATED: Georgia Senator Burt Jones Launches Bid for Lieutenant Governor

Ticket or RSVP information was not immediately made available.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in May he would not run for a second term.

Jones in the Republican state of Senator Jackson and announced his campaign for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia in August.

In his campaign ad, Senator Burt Jones said he was running on a conservative platform of cutting state regulations and taxes, tackling crime and restoring confidence in elections.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertising

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for the latest news and weather alerts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/donald-trump-jr-to-headline-event-in-marrietta-for-georgia-lt-governor-candidate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos