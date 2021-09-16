Poll PM Narendra Modi on the Covid situation: Congress

We saw how people were left to fend for themselves amid a severe crisis of oxygen, hospital beds and medication, says Ajay Maken

Citing news reports citing scientists and doctors saying the data had been manipulated and studies warning of a harsh second wave suppressed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to please politicians keen to take credit credit for defeating Covid, Congress Secretary General Ajay Maken said: There should be a criminal guilt investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the bosses of the ICMR. They are responsible for the havoc that the second wave caused the people.

Congress on Thursday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be investigated for criminal guilt for misleading the nation about the Covid situation that has left states, hospitals and citizens unprepared for the second murderous wave.

The truth is now coming out. Scientists have started talking about the manipulation of the data that has led to bad strategies and a drop in guard before the second wave hits, which is a criminal act. The pressure had mounted on scientists, they were reprimanded and silenced when they brought up facts. At least four of them have spoken out on Anup Agarwal, Naman Shah, Shahid Jameel and Somdatta Sinha, the congressman said.

“The Economist has released the latest estimates of Covid deaths, putting the death toll in India between 43 lakh and 68 lakh. The government admits only 4.43 lakh deaths. But several studies have indicated that the (actual) number is very high, around 40 lakh or more. We saw how people were left to fend for themselves in the midst of a severe crisis of oxygen, hospital beds and medication, ”he said.

“In June 2020, a study commissioned by ICMR concluded that the lockdown had slowed, but would not stop, the spread of the virus. Within days, the authors pulled it out. ICMR tweeted the withdrawal. Some of the scientists now say they were forced to withdraw the report. In July 2020, ICMR chief executive Balram Bhargava forced scientists to withhold data, based on serological studies, which suggested the virus was spreading in 10 cities. This deliberate blunder resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, ”added the congressman.

He continued, “In September 2020, eight months before the deadly second wave of Covid-19, a managed and flawed government report downplayed the possibility of a new wave or epidemic. They attributed the early lockdown efforts to Modi (and cited) as the reason. When some scientists, including Dr Agarwal, pointed out serious flaws in the report, they were reprimanded. In the end, Agarwal had to resign from ICMR and leave India. Scientists also alleged that the ICMR published erroneous data suggesting that the coronavirus was not spreading in India as virulently as the rest of the countries.

“The ICMR approved a bad ‘super model study’ and published it indicating that Covid would almost end by mid-February. It also wrongly said that India had achieved collective immunity. The study was not based on any scientific parameters and every time the Covid curve changed, they changed the parameter.

“They had parameters that cannot be measured and every time the curve didn’t match they would change that parameter,” said Sinha, a retired scientist who studies infectious disease models and who wrote a rebuttal . “

Maken also recalled how a study published in the journal Nature in January 2021 predicted the second wave and called for more testing.

“The ICMR forced the author (a scientist on the council) to withdraw his affiliation with him from the article. Such accounts, contrary to data and science, created a feeling of false confidence among people, who became careless and neglectful of the impending second wave. In January 2021, Modi said India saved mankind from a huge disaster by defeating the crown, then Health Minister Harsh Vardhan predicted the end of Covid-19, ”said the congressman .