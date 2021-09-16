Trump backs defendants in January 6 riots, police prepare for Capitol rally





U.S. Capitol Police officials inspect the area around the Capitol Reflection Pool ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in support of the January 6 defendants in Washington, United States, September 16, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump, who was impeached for inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, on Thursday condemned the criminal proceedings against hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded the Capitol that day .

Trump’s statement that these people are “persecuted” came as Washington police prepared for the “Justice for J6” rally scheduled for Saturday outside Capitol Hill, which is being held in support of the defendants.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., DN.J., quickly blasted Trump’s statement, accusing the former president of “trying again to start an insurgency and have people killed.”

“I demanded that Trump be arrested and prosecuted for his January 6 betrayal,” Pascrell wrote in a Twitter post. “Nothing has changed.”

Pending Saturday’s rally, fences that had been placed for several weeks around the perimeter of the Capitol building after the January 6 uprising have been reinstalled.

The Capitol Police Council has also issued an emergency declaration that will allow the Capitol Police to replace outside law enforcement officers.

The department said on Wednesday it had asked the Pentagon to make members of the National Guard available to respond to the rally if necessary.

A United States Capitol Police officer patrols near a security fence, erected overnight, surrounding the United States Capitol ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in support of the January 6 accused in Washington, DC, States United, September 16, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Capitol Police did not immediately comment on Trump’s statement.

In late August, seven Capitol Police officers sued Trump, far-right “violent extremist groups” and others, accusing them of being directly responsible for the Capitol invasion.

The riot on Capitol Hill began shortly after Trump, who was speaking at a rally outside the White House, urged the crowd to march towards Congress and fight an ongoing joint session that certified the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 15, 2021 in New York City.

James Devaney | GC Images | Getty Images

Trump since Election Day had falsely claimed he lost to Biden only as a result of widespread electoral fraud in a number of swing states, a belief that has been adopted by many Republicans.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the rally, with a number of them fighting with police and invading congressional buildings, including the Senate chamber, forcing members of Congress into hiding.

Four people died that day in connection with the riot, including a woman shot dead by a police officer as she tried to crawl through a window towards the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day after collapsing hours after being attacked by rioters. Four police officers who responded to the insurgency have committed suicide since the attack.

The joint session resumed hours after the Capitol cleared of the crowds and confirmed Biden’s victory.

Since then, more than 500 people have been arrested and charged with riot-related crimes.

Trump in his written statement Thursday said, “Our hearts and minds are with those so unjustly persecuted in connection with the January 6 protest over the rigged presidential election.”

“On top of everything else, it has conclusively proven that we are a two tier justice system. Ultimately, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” Trump said.

While many of his supporters face criminal charges for the riot, Trump himself has avoided criminal prosecution.

The House impeached Trump for inciting a riot before Biden took office. A Senate trial after Trump left, which was his second impeachment trial, ended with his acquittal.

Matt Braynard, the former Trump campaign member who hosted the upcoming rally on Saturday, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the rally was not about any particular candidate.

Braynard also asked attendees not to wear or wear any pro-Trump or pro-Biden signs or clothing.

