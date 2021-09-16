New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia





All leaders and diplomats attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week will be required to provide proof of vaccination, the city government said on Wednesday, angering Russia.

Delegates must be vaccinated to enter the debate room, the mayor’s office told the assembly speaker in a letter dated September 9, but Moscow asked whether New York had the power to enforce the mandate.

Participants also need to be vaccinated if they want to eat or exercise indoors, the letter adds.

More than 100 executives, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have announced that they plan to attend in person.

Others will participate by video link.

Bolsonaro, who had the virus last year, said he would be the “last Brazilian” to be vaccinated.

His office did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment on the New York announcement.

New York began enforcing a vaccination warrant on Monday, requiring proof of at least one injection for many indoor activities, including restaurants and entertainment venues.

The letter signed by the New York City Health Commissioner and confirmed by his spokesperson said the UN debate room was classified as a “convention center,” meaning all participants must be vaccinated .

“They must also show proof of vaccination before eating, drinking or exercising inside the United Nations campus, and in order to participate in all the wonderful entertainment, dining and fitness activities. New York shape, ”he said.

However, the Russian Ambassador has requested an urgent meeting of the General Assembly (GA) to discuss this decision.

Vassily Nebenzia wrote to Assembly Speaker Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday, saying he was “very surprised and disappointed” by a letter Shahid wrote to members, in which he supported proof of the vaccination requirement.

“We firmly oppose that only people with proof of vaccination are allowed in the GA room,” wrote Nebenzia in the letter seen by AFP.

He described it as “a clearly discriminatory measure”, adding that preventing delegates from entering the room was a “flagrant violation of the United Nations charter”.

New York accepts all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Nebenzia said that “the rights of people who have received vaccines that are not approved by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)” must also be considered.

He added that the agreement between the United States and the UN on the headquarters of the world body prohibited American actors from regulating the functioning of the UN.

The city’s letter also reminded diplomats that New York State requires everyone to wear masks on public transportation.

“New York City strongly encourages the universal use of the mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” adds the note.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement the city will set up a pop-up vaccination site at UN Headquarters next week, offering free single-dose Johnson & Johnson injections.

The high-level week of the 76th session of the General Assembly begins on Tuesday and ends on the following Monday.

It will be a combined in-person and remote event following last year’s virtual UNGA.

Dozens and sometimes hundreds of people usually accompany leaders on trips abroad, but because of the coronavirus, each delegation is only allowed to enter seven people in the UN headquarters and only four in the room. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/story/700590/New-York-says-UNGA-delegates-must-be-vaccinated-an The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos