Indian prime minister avoided stocks and debt





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on September 17, with public events planned across India to mark the day. People are curious about Modi’s investments as he turns 71. The article continues under advertisement Modi has been in the public service for many years, including 20 years at the head of a public service. He was Chief Minister of the State of Gujarat for 13 years and Prime Minister of India for seven years. The chef is entitled to a salary and other benefits, and these have added to a modest fortune over the years. Modi’s investment portfolio comprises a diverse range of assets, including cash. The latest declaration of assets shows that the Prime Minister had 31,450 rupees in cash and 338,000 rupees in savings account balance. The article continues under advertisement Source: Narendra Modi Facebook Modi has a few gold rings worth around 150,000 rupees. He is the co-owner of a family home valued at 11 million rupees. The property was purchased in 2002 for just over 130,000 rupees with an additional 250,000 rupees invested. Modi’s other investments are infrastructure bonds and a life insurance policy. However, the PM has no appetite for stocks as an investment. He also does not own a car and does not understand loans. The article continues under advertisement Modi presents India as an attractive investment destination For those looking for investments with reliable returns, Modi said India is the place to be. The Prime Minister highlighted the country’s talent, capital, market, openness culture and ecosystem as some of the pillars that help it stand out as an investment destination. The article continues under advertisement Source: Pixabay The article continues under advertisement Modi’s anniversary campaign The Prime Minister’s political party is planning a 20-day campaign to mark the leader’s two decades in public service. Party branches across the country will hold various events led by party youth during the period. Several Indian states are also planning a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign to mark Modi’s birthday. For example, the state of Madhya Pradesh aims to vaccinate some 3.2 million people with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Modi’s birthday. In Assam, the state is aiming to administer the first dose of COVID-19 to some 800,000 people. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on India’s economy, resulting in high unemployment.

