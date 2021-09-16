20-year-old American presence caused destruction and massacre in Afghanistan





Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has said that the 20 years of occupation of Afghanistan by US forces has resulted in nothing but destruction and massacre in the war-torn country.

Raeisi made the remarks during talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where he arrived to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The 20-year presence of US and Western forces in Afghanistan has had no results, but the destruction, homelessness and slaughter of more than 35,000 Afghan children and thousands of men and women, the president said Iranian.

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is a historic opportunity for the formation of a popular government in Afghanistan and the establishment of peace in that country and the region, he added.

The Iranian president said that efforts should be made to form a government in Afghanistan that includes all groups and ethnicities, and is based on the will of the people of that country.

The key to solving Afghanistan’s problems is to form an inclusive government and prevent foreign interference in the country’s affairs, Raeisi noted.

Khan, for his part, said Iran and Pakistan must work closely together to help Afghanistan successfully form an inclusive government.

Stressing that a safe and secure Afghanistan will be in the interest of all countries in the region and the world, Khan said: If an inclusive government is not formed in Afghanistan, the country’s woes will intensify, and the Pakistan and Iran will suffer more than any other. other country.

The United States and a number of its allies invaded Afghanistan and overthrew a Taliban regime there in late 2001 under the pretext of the so-called “war on terror”. The invasion and the war that followed seriously worsened the security situation in the country.

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in the face of meteoric advances by the Taliban militant group that followed US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US troops in a disastrous withdrawal.

On September 7, the Taliban announced the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan, where hunger and poverty have dramatically increased over the past month.

Elsewhere in his speech, Raeisi described the relations between Iran and Pakistan as more than neighborhood given their historical and cultural commonalities and said: “We should not allow seditious acts and misdeeds of foreigners to take place. affect those good relationships.

Emphasizing the intact and valuable capabilities of Iran and Pakistan to expand relations, the Iranian president said that the Islamic Republic is determined to promote regional relations and cooperation, especially with neighboring countries, and Pakistan has a special position in this regard.

Establishing security in border areas can activate the important capacities of these areas for economic and trade exchanges, and can contribute to the development of these areas, Raeisi added.

Khan also appreciated the constructive positions and brotherly attitude of Tehran towards Islamabad, saying, “We are seeking to expand our relations with Iran, especially in the area of ​​transport, and we believe that improving the level of cooperation between the two countries will have a positive regional impact. and global effects.

Raeisi discusses bilateral relations and economic cooperation with his Uzbek counterpart

On the sidelines of the SCO conference, Raeisi also met with the President of Uzbekistan and said that the level of economic relations between the two countries should be high in accordance with their political relations.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi (right) meets with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on September 16, 2021 (Photo by IRNA)

Congratulating his Uzbek counterpart on assuming the rotating presidency of the next term of the SCO, Raeisi said: “I believe that your positive and constructive outlook can bring great blessings and results to the region and to the member countries of the SCO. Shanghai Cooperation Organization “.

Raeisi added that strengthening a joint economic commission of the two countries with their private sector can play an effective role in expanding economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the situation in Afghanistan, Iranian President The Islamic Republic supports the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups and ethnicities in Afghanistan, which will lead to the establishment of peace and stability in that country.

Mirziyoyev, for his part, said that the common and historical backgrounds of the two countries can play an important role in facilitating the expansion of economic and cultural relations between the two nations and can improve the level of cooperation between economic actors in the private sector. in Iran and Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev also pointed out that Uzbekistan is seeking an operational roadmap to expand its economic ties with Iran, especially in transport, and ensure that the activation of the North-South Corridor is focused on the port of Chabahar. .

Leading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian president visited Dushanbe earlier today to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and meet with some of the leaders of the member states.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance association founded in 2001 in Shanghai by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The alliance is the largest regional organization in the world in terms of geopolitical coverage and population, covering three-fifths of the Eurasian continent and almost half of the human population.

Under the SCO Charter signed in 2002, member countries cooperate on security and military matters, in particular with regard to terrorism, as well as on economic, environmental, cultural, scientific and other matters.

The SCO now has eight member states and four observer states. Iran obtained observer status with the multilateral organization in June 2005.

