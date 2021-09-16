Special attorney appointed by Trump DOJ could indict Democratic attorney Sussmann, NBC reports





In this April 25, 2006 file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut.

Special advocate appointed by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to investigate Russia probe to indict prominent lawyer for making false statement to FBI, a source close to him told NBC News folder.

The source said Special Advocate John Durham’s case is expected to focus on a 2016 meeting between attorney Michael Sussmann and FBI General Counsel James Baker in which Sussman briefed Baker suspicion of alleged secret communications between the Trump campaign. and Russia. The suspicions were then deemed unfounded.

The possible indictment was first reported by The New York Times. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment.

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department allows the indictment to continue despite a written appeal by Sussman’s attorneys to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the source said, adding that the charge, if filed, could be filed as early as Thursday.

Sussmann’s attorneys Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth of Latham & Watkins have released a statement ahead of the indictment denying any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Sussmann did not commit any crime,” the statement said. “Any prosecution here would be groundless, unprecedented and an unwarranted deviation from the apolitical and principled way the Justice Department is supposed to do its job. We are confident that if Mr Sussmann is indicted, he will prevail. at trial and will justify his good name. “

Durham, a former U.S. prosecutor from Connecticut, was appointed to examine how the FBI, CIA and other agencies investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign . He negotiated a guilty plea from an FBI attorney who was sentenced to probation after admitting to lying on a watch warrant application.

Sussmann’s meeting with Baker was the subject of sworn testimony by both men before the House Intelligence Committee investigating the Trump-Russia affair. At the time, Sussmann represented the Democratic National Committee and was working on issues related to Russia’s 2016 hack of its servers, according to his testimony to Congress in 2017.

At the September 19, 2016 meeting, Sussmann passed on analysis from cybersecurity researchers who claimed obscure internet data raised the possibility of a secret communication channel between computer servers associated with the Trump Organization and the larger Russian commercial financial institution, Alfa Bank, according to the source and the testimony of Sussmann’s House.

Prosecutors suspect Sussmann of secretly working on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to the source, which Sussmann denies.

At the time, the Clinton campaign was pushing the Alfa Bank story hard in the media.

The FBI then ruled out the idea that Alfa Bank was involved in secret Trump-Russia communications, according to a bipartisan Senate report on the Trump-Russia affair.

The source said Baker told investigators he remembered Sussmann saying he did not meet with him on behalf of any clients. But SussmantoldCongress in 2017, he represented an unnamed cybersecurity expert.

The source said that Sussmann’s attorneys argued with the Justice Department that whoever he represented, no statement he made to Baker met the test of being “important”, so he said. which means she influenced the actions of the FBI. The FBI would have investigated Alfa Bank’s allegations anyway, lawyers argued, because the New York Times had been working on a story about them.

Typically, legal experts say, people prosecuted for misrepresentation are witnesses or potential defendants who misled FBI agents investigating crimes, as was the case with the former National Security Advisor. of Trump, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and then was pardoned.

