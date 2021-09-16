Assam: 4-year-old calls for justice for brutal murder of his father, urges PM Modi to intervene





My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 disbelievers on December 26, 2016, case number 121/2017. Now I ask the Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Chief Minister to deal with this case and bring justice to us, 4 year old boy, said Rizwan Sahid Laskar in a video. Rizwan’s father, Saidul Alom Laskar, was brutally killed by disbelievers on December 26, 2016 in the area of ​​Sonai road in Silchar town, Assams Cachar district, when Rizwan was only 3 month. In the video, the boy can be seen holding a sign that reads I Want Justice. Speaking to Twitter, the 4-year-old urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to arrest 11 disbelievers allegedly killed his father. 4-year-old seeks justice for his father’s murder Rizwan Sahid Laskar said in the video, Hello to our Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Chief Minister of Assam. My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear Sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 disbelievers on December 26, 2016 (File n ° 121/2017). Now I call on our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister of Assam to deal with this matter and bring us justice. Thank you so much. READ ALSO | Nagaland Trade Organization calls for statewide strike tomorrow against illegal taxation I want justice.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @himantabiswa @cacharpolice @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/Cm0DeVw8TD Rizwan Sahid Laskar (@sahid_rizwan) September 13, 2021 Rizwan’s father was an entrepreneur and businessman and was reportedly killed by sand mafias on his way home on December 26, 2016. Following the incident, the victim’s wife, Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, filed an FIR with Cachar District Police charging 11 people with involvement in the murder and a case was registered under the ‘Article 147/326/302 of the IPC. On December 26, 2016, my husband went to Sonabarighat, IWT office for a call for tenders. 11 people brutally killed my husband near the office. They had used iron bars and other weapons to kill my husband. Police arrested 9 people, but two of the defendants have yet to be arrested. The accused are still lurking near our house. We are totally dangerous. We want justice, said Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar. READ ALSO | Assam government issues new set of committee guidelines ahead of Durga Puja celebration Rizwan told India Today by phone that he and his mother want justice. When I was barely 3 months old, my father was killed by 11 disbelievers. I want justice, said Rizwan. On the other hand, Rizwan’s uncle, Mohidul Hoque Laskar, said police arrested 9 of the defendants, but managed to secure early bail. I helped Rizwan open a Twitter account and upload the video to appeal for justice, Mohidul Hoque Laskar said.

