Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers in UK in limbo one month after Taliban takeover





The government has launched Operation Warm Welcome for Afghans now arriving in the UK, but others have been waiting for years for asylum decisions (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

More than 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers in the UK are in limbo as the application freeze continues a month after the Taliban takeover.

The Home Office removed the official guidelines its officials use to adjudicate claims on Aug. 16, saying they are no longer relevant in the current situation.

Until then, documents indicated that there was no general risk of harm in Afghanistan and that the proportion of the population affected by indiscriminate violence was low.

The guidelines have not yet been replaced and consideration of at least 3,213 asylum claims from Afghans who have reached the UK has been suspended as a result.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labor shadow interior minister, said: In the month following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, we have seen the extraordinary efforts of our armed forces and embassy staff to evacuate people.

However, during the same period, ministers have stood idly by and left Afghans already in the asylum system in limbo, not knowing what their future holds. The government urgently needs to outline its plans in this regard.

The government suspended deportations to Afghanistan and launched a new resettlement program for up to 20,000 people over several years and launched Operation Warm Welcome for new arrivals and evacuees from the country.

But he did not pledge to grant refugee status to all Afghan asylum seekers who are already in the UK – many of whom have been waiting for a decision for months or years – and said when the decision decision will resume, it will be based on their individual merits.

Tim Naor Hilton, Managing Director of Refugee Action, said: Far from a warm welcome, the treatment of Afghan refugees stranded in our asylum system is a cold and harsh slap in the face.

Wait times for decisions on asylum claims have already reached record levels, so unnecessary delays in issuing country-specific guidance only add to the plight of people who simply want to rebuild their lives here .

Ministers need to understand that how you get to the UK should not determine how human you are.

It comes as the government continues to push forward a series of laws that would criminalize all refugees arriving in the UK without official permission, such as on boats over the English Channel.

Bella Sankey, Director of Detention Action, said: There is no reason to suspend the processing of asylum applications for Afghans, but all reasons to speed it up and ensure that all Afghans in the UK are given permission to stay.

Anyone who has read a newspaper in the past month can see that the UK cannot return anyone safely to the country while the Taliban continue their murderous regime. Leaving Afghans in limbo fuels insecurity, self-harm and suicide attempts and undermines the UK’s proud record of providing sanctuary for those facing persecution and death.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants said the government was shirking its responsibility by leaving thousands of Afghans in limbo.

Campaigns Director Minnie Rahman said: There is no way people can safely return to Afghanistan for the indefinite future, and many have already spent months, if not years, without being able to work. and with the threat of being fired.

The only logical step is to give them protection in the UK now, so they can start to rebuild their lives.

Several MPs called for action against Afghans trapped in Britain’s asylum system during a parliamentary debate on Monday, where Scottish National Party MP Stuart McDonald asked if the government really needed [official] advice to tell us that Afghans should be recognized as refugees.

Victoria Atkins, Home Secretary responsible for Afghan resettlement, said new guidelines would be released shortly.

There is no change in the UK’s position that people can only apply for asylum from within the UK, she added.

There are already a number of applications in the asylum system, and they will be examined in accordance with the new national guidelines.

No date has been given for its release, but the Interior Ministry said the updated documents would reflect revised assessments of the risk of persecution in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson added: No one who is in danger of being persecuted or seriously injured in Afghanistan should return there and all asylum and human rights claims, including those from Afghan nationals, will be carefully considered based on their individual merits.

