Biden channels Trump on China





US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Great Britain on June 13, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble / Pool

NEW YORK, September 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) – It’s never nice to lose a deal. A new security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia for the Indo-Pacific means it’s now happened to France: a $ 40 billion deal to build submarines for the Australians was abandoned in favor of nuclear technology from America and the United Kingdom.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was a stab in the back and accused US President Joe Biden of behaving like his unpredictable predecessor, Donald Trump. He is right in that there is a bipartisan antipathy towards Beijing in Washington. A tougher and less inclusive security stance is one of them. Unlike Trump, however, Biden is a multilateralist on global issues like climate change. It is also likely to appease allies like France and the European Union as a whole on, say, trade. Although it is also possible to integrate Brexit into the new security partnership, it is only an adjustment to the existing world order.

American companies like General Dynamics (GD.N) could profit from it to the detriment of French companies like Naval Group. But Gallic critics had better hope they exaggerate the extent to which Biden is channeling Trump. (By Richard Beales)

