Turkey launches supermarket audits against sky-high prices





ISTANBUL, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) – Turkish authorities on Thursday launched large-scale simultaneous audits at supermarkets to tackle sky-high prices, in line with the government’s efforts to curb high inflation. Teams from the Ministry of Commerce looked at the selling price of each product at major supermarket chains across the country, especially in large cities like Istanbul and Izmir, to see if the prices were within the ranges previously determined by the Ministry. “To detect unfair price increases, we check both buying and selling prices and get information about the suppliers of the products,” said Oguz Sahin, deputy director of the Consumer Protection Directorate. and market surveillance of the Ministry of Commerce, during inspections. in Istanbul. Meanwhile, officials in the country’s third largest city, Izmir, have looked at the prices of cleaning supplies and staple foods, focusing more on vegetables and fruits. Businesses that do not comply with the regulations will face an administrative fine ranging from 10,910 to 109,000 Turkish liras (approximately $ 1,289-12,879), authorities said. Prices of food and other essentials have increased in Turkey, which relies heavily on imports, in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Double-digit inflation, which hit 19.25% year-on-year in August, also pushed prices higher. Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government was determined to prevent sky-high price spikes on the shelves by cutting costs and fighting opportunists. “We will take inflation under control as soon as possible,” he also said in a televised speech. According to Isin Celebi, former Minister of the Economy, the main stake in Turkey’s fight against rising prices should be to increase the production of agricultural products. Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Celebi urged the government to financially support Turkish farmers to encourage them to increase their production. “Another reason for the low production is the drought that has hit the country,” Celebi noted, adding that groundwater was not sufficient for agriculture, especially in central Anatolia and the Aegean region. “Turkey must solve this problem by channeling water through pipes from the Euphrates and the Tigris in the east of the country,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271174928/turkey-launches-audits-in-supermarkets-against-exorbitant-pricing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos