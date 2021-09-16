Goa Congress demands justice from Prime Minister Modi over Mahadayi issue





Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to interact with politicians, health workers and members of the public in Goa via video conference, the Goa Congress demanded justice from the Prime Minister on the Mahadayi issue. Speaking to a press conference in Panaji on Thursday, state congressman Girish Chodankar also said the prime minister should abandon the three road, rail and power projects along the Goa-Karnataka border, which, according to the congressional official, were in the process of developing the state in a corridor to transport coal to steelworks in Karnataka. “The BJP leaders compromised our mother Mahadayi and sold her to Karnataka for political gain. The damage done to Goa as a result of this compromise is irreversible. It will cause immeasurable hardship for Goan in the years to come. minister should do justice to Goa on this issue, “Chodankar said. Read also: JD (S) will start the agitation for Mekedatu, Mahadayi Opposition in Goa has successively accused the BJP of colluding with Karnataka and “selling off state interests” over the long-standing interstate dispute over the waters of the Mahadayi River. “We urge the Prime Minister, when you interact with the people of Goa, to announce that Goa will not be a coal hub and that Goa will be free from coal dust,” Chodankar said, adding that the projects do not were not beneficial to Goa or the local state authorities. residents in any way. Modi’s virtual interaction was scheduled after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed the state had achieved 102% coverage of the first dose of Covid vaccination. Modi should salute the efforts of health workers, the state administration apparatus, local politicians and members of the public for achieving the feat. “Goa is emerging as a coal hub for Modi’s friends in Delhi and Gujarat. The Goans have nothing to take away or benefit from these projects. Coal is already seeping into Goans’ health, making them sicker, ”the state congressman also said. The three projects include the extension of the railway line by the South Western Railway from Castlerock station in Karnataka to Tinaighat station in Goa, the four-lane national road and the routing of a power line. The three projects cross the protected forest areas of the territories of Goa and Karnataka, which are part of the Western Ghat region approved by UNESCO. 50,000 trees in and around Mollem, a village along the Goa-Karnataka border, were cut to make way for the three government projects, which were cleared by the state and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry central government. Activists, as well as opposition politicians in Goa, have called for a review of the three projects, saying they hastily obtained clearance during the pandemic, without due diligence. Opponents of the plans had alleged that the doubling of railway tracking and the expansion of National Highway 4 would lead to an increase in the transport of imported coal from the Mormugao Port Trust in South Goa to steelworks in the Bellary region of Karnataka. . Congress has already announced that if the party comes to power in the 2022 election, it will immediately drop all three projects. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

