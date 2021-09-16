Suspected Clinton campaign adviser Michael Sussmann indicted





Former U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, following the conviction of former Governor John Rowland.

Bob MacDonnell | Tribune press service | Getty Images

A lawyer who allegedly advised Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was charged Thursday with lying to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors say Michael Sussmann, then a partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, lied when he tipped the same year about a possible secret electronic channel between former President Donald Trump’s company and a Russian bank.

The charge against Sussmann was filed as part of an investigation by Special Advocate John Durham into the origins of an earlier FBI investigation and former Special Advocate Robert Mueller into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaigning in the 2016 election. Then Attorney General William Barr gave Durham responsibility for the investigation in early 2019 after Trump railed against the Russia investigation for several years.

Sussmann, a 57-year-old former federal prosecutor, reportedly denied working for the Clinton campaign. He is accused in the indictment of lying to the FBI Attorney General at a meeting in September 2016 by falsely stating that he did not represent any legal clients while relaying information about a possible electronic link between Trump Organization and Alfa Bank.

“In fact, Sussmann assembled and forwarded the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two clients, including a U.S. technology official and Clinton’s presidential campaign,” the Durham office said in a statement announcing the indictment by a Federal Court in Washington, DC. grand jury.

The indictment says that as of July 2016, Sussmann worked with the tech official, other cyber researchers and a US investigative company to put together data and documents which Sussman then turned over to the FBI. and the media.

The chief technology officer, for his part, tapped his access to non-public data at several internet companies and brought in researchers from a US university who received and analyzed internet data under a contract. federal cybersecurity research pending, designed to identify perpetrators of malicious cyber attacks and protect US national security, ”the Durham office said.

The indictment accuses the researchers of extracting this data “to establish” a deduction “and a” narrative “that would link then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to Russia, and which, according to the executive, would appeal to some ‘VIPs’, ”the Durham office said.

Sussmann, his law firm and the chief technology officer also reportedly coordinated with members of the Clinton campaign in these efforts, according to the indictment.

The Durham office noted in its statement that after obtaining Sussmann’s advice, “the FBI ultimately determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations of a secret communication channel between the Trump organization and the Russian-based bank “.

Sussmann is due in court on Friday. His profile page on Perkins Coie’s website sent a “page not found” message to viewers on Thursday.

A spokesperson in an email to CNBC later Thursday said: “In light of the special advocate’s action today, Michael Sussmann, who has been on leave from the cabinet, has offered his resignation from the firm to focus on its legal defense, and the company accepted that. “

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/16/durham-probe-alleged-clinton-campaign-advisor-michael-sussmann-charged.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos