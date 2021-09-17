China accuses US-UK-Australia submarine deal of fueling arms race, threatening regional peace

China on Thursday criticized the decision by the United States and Britain to share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with Australia, a move seen as a direct challenge to Beijing and its growing military ambitions.

After President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a new defense alliance known as AUKUS, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the deal “extremely irresponsible. while Chinese state media warned Australia that it is now an ‘adversary’ of China and should ‘prepare for the worst’.

During a regular press briefing in Beijing, Zhao said the alliance “has seriously undermined regional peace and stability, worsened the arms race and harmed international non-proliferation efforts.”

He accused the United States and Britain of “double standards” and of using nuclear exports as “a tool in their geopolitical games”, as he urged them to “let go of their outdated mentality of cold war ”, a common refrain of the spokespersons of the ministry.

“Otherwise, they will only shoot themselves in the foot,” he added.

While Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention China in their remarks on Wednesday, the pact is widely seen as a response to expanding economic power, military reach and China’s diplomatic influence. China is believed to have six nuclear attack submarines and plans to increase its fleet over the next decade.

“Beijing will see this as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to form coalitions to lock in China and contain its rising power,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program for the German Marshall Fund.

The deal, which comes soon after US troops pull out of Afghanistan, is part of a larger effort by Biden to focus on the Indo-Pacific region and recruit allies to counter what his administration sees as a China. more and more militant and authoritarian.

Under the Biden administration, Washington and Beijing clashed over human rights, trade, the South China Sea and Taiwan. As the United States tries to engage China on climate commitments ahead of a key international summit in November, there have been few signs of progress. A 90-minute call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden last week gave few details. During the call, Xi said the US policy had caused “serious difficulties” in the relationship, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Glaser said she expects Beijing to exert more pressure on Australia and the UK to “dissuade others from uniting” against China. “In Chinese, it’s ‘kill the chicken to scare the monkey’,” she said.

The state newspaper Global Times on Thursday described the United States as “losing its sanity trying to rally its allies against China” and accused Australia of becoming a “race dog” for Washington. China and Australia have been battling a trade war for more than a year as relations have deteriorated.

“Australia having become an anti-China spearhead, the country must prepare for the worst,” the editorial warned.

Others say Beijing has little recourse to pressure those involved in the alliance. “They can’t do much materially because relations with the United States are already at an all-time low. They have already imposed sanctions on Australia and threatened it so much that their intimidation tactics have collapsed. have been shown to be counterproductive, ”said Christopher Hughes. , professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, specializing in Chinese foreign policy.

According to Hughes, while the new alliance is likely to stoke an already high anti-Western nationalism in China, it could also “fuel growing concerns in China” about Xi’s growing crackdown on the private sector and society and the weakening of the economy.

“If they are wise, they will realize that this alignment is the result of their own assertiveness and change of course,” he said. “[China] doesn’t have a lot of cards to play. ”