Case fluctuations in coexistence with Covid-19

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, by Dessy Suciati Saputri, Rr Laeny Sulistyawati, Antara

The Covid-19 Management Task Force recorded an increase in people’s daily positivity rate on Thursday (9/16), which was 5.74%. This figure has increased from the previous days which continued to see a drop in the daily positivity rate.

On Wednesday (9/15), the task force reported a daily positivity rate for people of 2.57%. Then on Tuesday (9/14) the daily positivity rate was 2.22% and on Monday (9/13) it was 2.14%. On Sunday (9/12) the task force also reported a daily positivity rate for people of 3.05% and on Saturday (9/11) it was 3.49%.

During this time, up to 99,130 ​​specimens and 54,766 people have been examined today. From the examination of 99,130 ​​samples, the working group reported that there were 3,145 new positive cases in Indonesia. Thus, the total number of cumulative cases now stands at 4,181,309.

The addition of these new cases was contributed by the five provinces with the largest increase, namely West Java, which reported 346 cases. Then East Java with 335 new cases, Central Java reported 293 new cases, North Sumatra added 215 and DKI Jakarta added 176 new cases.

During that time, daily active cases fell by 11,725 ​​people. While now the total of active cases that are still under treatment at 73,238 people. The task force also reported 14,633 additional recovered cases. The total number of cases recovered in Indonesia has now reached 3,968,152.

In the case of his death, the task force reported the addition of 237 people today. Thus, the national total of deaths due to Covid-19 has now reached 139,919 people. The Working Group also noted that there were still 354,479 suspects in various parts of Indonesia.

The addition of daily death cases was also contributed by the six provinces with the largest increase. Namely, Central Java which added 42 deaths, followed by East Java with 30 cases, North Sumatra reported 25 deaths, Aceh added 19 cases, and South Sulawesi and Bali each added 14 deaths.

President Joko Widodo has repeatedly stressed that it is impossible coronavirus case can be completely destroyed. He chose to invite people to live side by side with the Covid-19. Therefore, the public must prepare to avoid transmission of Covid-19 through the discipline of health protocols and also vaccinations.

This was transmitted by Jokowi during the review of immunization activities in Kuala Namu Emplacen village, Beringin district, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra, Thursday (9/16). “Later, we will invite people to live side by side with the Covid. This means that the health protocols are the key, the vaccination is the key, so I invite people to continue to wear masks, then those who have not been vaccinated are immediately vaccinated. Jokowi explained after reviewing the vaccinations.

During his visit, Jokowi wants to ensure the acceleration of door-to-door vaccination activities for the community and the proper distribution of vaccines in the different regions. Jokowi said that implementing door-to-door vaccination is a form of direct service to the community so that they can get immunized immediately.

“We hope this will speed up vaccinations other than those that have been done by hospitals, by local governments, by TNI and Polri, by puskesmas, which we want to comb out for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can immediately prevent the spread of Covid 19, “he said.

With the easy access to this vaccine, Jokowi hopes that the community can soon resume normal activities and be protected from transmission of the virus. On this occasion, the President also appreciated the enthusiasm of the community to participate in door-to-door vaccinations. “We hope this will speed up the increase in the percentage of vaccinations in North Sumatra province,” Jokowi said.

Indonesia also continues to be wary of the entry of various mutations in the new type of corona virus. In addition to the entry tightening for international travel, the Department of Health (Kemenkes) continues to conduct genome examinations by sequencing or whole genome sequencing (WGS). As of Thursday (9/16), 6,253 samples have been examined for the new variant of Covid-19.

“A total of 6,253 sequences have been examined. The Mu variant has not been included and so far there is none,” the director of the prevention and control of directly infectious diseases said on Thursday. Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, contacted by the Republika. . Siti Nadia explained that of the 6,253 sequencing results, 2,252 were Delta variants found in 33 provinces of Indonesia.

His party has implemented several policies to prevent this viral mutation from entering Indonesia. Among other things, the tightening is carried out at all entrances, both airports, seaports and cross-border borders. Then, the government also fixed entry only through the airport of Soekarno Hatta, Tangerang, Banten, and that of Manado, in North Sulawesi, namely Sam Ratulangi.

Then, he continued, foreign nationals (foreigners) entering must also have been vaccinated with two full doses, undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests three times and be quarantined for eight days. “This is the policy that was set Monday (9/13) yesterday for airports,” he said.

The Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology also confirmed that another mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely C.1.2, had not been detected in Indonesian territory. The C.1.2 variant is again different from the Mu variant.

“The C.1.2 variant has not yet entered Indonesia and so far there is no cause for concern,” said the director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, Professor Amin Soebandrio. Amin said the situation was known based on a sequencing review performed by Eijkman with a number of other laboratories under the Department of Health. When asked if the C.1.2 variant is more virulent than its predecessor, Amin said this fact needs further research.

Based on the weekly report from the Center for Health Research and Development (Puslitbangkes) of the Indonesian Ministry of Health for the period August 28 to September 3, 2021, it was informed that there were publications by researchers in South Africa concerning the emergence of the C .1.2 variant. According to the report, the C.1.2 variant is a derivative of the C.1 variant from May 2021 in South Africa.

Based on the researcher’s observations, this variant has a mutational arrangement which is a combination of several mutations found in the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Lambda variants as well as new mutations (C136F, Y449H and N679K). It is confirmed that Indonesia will continue to consult with WHO to update information regarding new variants that may enter and spread in Indonesia.