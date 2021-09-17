Trump said he hired Giuliani to lead his election prosecution because “none of the sane lawyers” could represent him, book says





Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, gestures as he speaks after media reports that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the US presidential election of 2020, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on November 7, 2020 REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Trump told Lindsey Graham that Giuliani was his lawyer because no “sane lawyer” would represent him, according to a new book.

“None of the sane lawyers can represent me because they’ve been pressured,” Trump said, according to the book.

He also admitted that Giuliani was “crazy” and “said bullshit”.

President Donald Trump said in November that he chose former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead his electoral court challenges because no “sane lawyer” could represent him.

That’s according to “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post, of which Insider got a first copy.

The book says Trump ignored warnings that Giuliani and GOP lawyer Sidney Powell’s claims about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election were fading away from reality. These concerns escalated after Giuliani and Powell held a scrappy and sweaty press conference alleging that a global Communist plot was responsible for thwarting Trump in the election.

“They were just beyond bizarre,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Trump, according to the book. “And I think it took a lot of air for the ball to get the challenges to be so blurry and random and conspiratorial.” He added that the press conference, in which black liquid was seen flowing down Giuliani’s face, “hastened the beginning of the end.”

But Trump pushed Graham away, Woodward and Costa reported. He also told Giuliani’s advisers: “He’s crazy. He says crazy bullshit. I understand. But none of the sane lawyers can represent me because they’ve been pressured. The real lawyers have been told. that they couldn’t represent my campaign. ”

The reports from Woodward and Costa add an extra layer to what author Michael Wolff wrote in his book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman”.

Specifically, he wrote that in the days following the election, when Giuliani returned to Trump’s inner circle, Trump “explained to an interviewer that he knew Rudy had drunk too much and that he was a cannon. cowardly, and that he said a lot. shit that wasn’t true. “

But Trump admitted that “Rudy would fight. He could be counted on to fight even when others didn’t. And, also, he would work for free,” Wolff wrote.

Giuliani’s longtime assistant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By January 6, Wolff wrote, many central administration officials and White House staff had either left or largely moved away from the action. They left only a small circle of assistants who were still involved in Trump’s day-to-day activities and, with the White House council office largely controlled, all departures centered Giuliani as the main confidant. Trump’s legal record.

Giuliani, Wolff said, “was drinking heavily and in a constant state of excitement, often almost incoherent in his restlessness and mania” before the violent Capitol uprising on January 6. Giuliani was obsessed with the idea that then-Vice President Mike Pence could somehow block Congress from asserting President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, Wolff wrote.

“There is no doubt, absolutely no, that the vice president can do this. It is a fact. The Constitution gives him the power not to certify. It goes back to the state legislatures,” Giuliani has said repeatedly. on the phone to Trump and anyone. else who would listen, Wolff wrote.

In reality, Congress does not “certify” electoral ballots, but counts and confirms Electoral College votes submitted by states, and the vice president’s role in this process is only ceremonial. They do not have the power to “return” certificates to state legislatures, which do not certify presidential elections in the first place.

