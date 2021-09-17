Turkey uses refugees to take advantage of EU, report says: World: Christianity Daily





Displaced citizens from war-affected countries like Syria and Afghanistan, as well as impoverished Pakistan and India have sought refuge in Turkey and the European Union. Turkey’s open door policy allowed the entry of thousands of refugees, whom the country would then have used as leverage or bargaining chip with the EU. “In the past four years or so, there has been a lot of disagreement between Turkey and the European Union,” said Tasos Ioannidis of AMG International, as reported by News from the mission network. The EU fears that too many refugees will destabilize European countries, which is exactly why Turkey plans to let thousands of refugees cross its borders. “A few years ago, when Turkey started trying to blackmail the European Union for the first time, it brought several hundred thousand refugees to the border with Greece,” Ioannidis said. Since then, Greece and the EU have tried to fight the tide by building a wall to keep people out. According to Financial TimeTurkey has “the largest refugee population in the world”, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once “championing his open door policy”, especially for up to 3.6 million displaced Syrians. However, Turkey’s “faltering economy has soured public sentiment towards foreigners,” affecting Erdogan’s party, leading it to promise that his country will not serve as Europe’s “warehouse” for foreigners. refugees. In addition, the EU “pays Turkey billions of euros to curb migration, including an unspecified amount to secure its eastern border.” Asli Aydintasbas, senior member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the consequences of the wall do not matter as long as President Erdogan “[looks] hard on migration. Refugees have become a convenient scapegoat for the economic downturn. “ As recently as last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Turkey for its “continued commitment to protect refugees and asylum seekers and include them in public services like education , health and livelihoods ”, the UNHCR reported. In addition to its 3.7 million Syrian refugees, Turkey has also taken in 330,000 others, most of them Afghans. “Turkey is an example to the world not only in that it continues to protect millions of refugees, but is also a leader in the way it welcomes them,” said Grandi. “The government and the people have included refugees in public services, providing them with important opportunities to realize their potential. In Turkey, refugees would have access to public services such as education, legal work opportunities and national health care, which Grandi called “real inclusion”. However, he reiterated that responding to a refugee crisis must be a “global and shared responsibility”. Turkey could also face a more serious crisis in the face of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. According to Foreign police, Turkish citizens rose up to express their discontent against “foreign companies that evade taxes, residents driven from their homes and shops, ethnic gangs that organize protection rackets and state authorities refusing to ‘to apply the law”. When six nationalist activists called “Angry Young Turks” were arrested on terrorism charges for placing banners reading “The border is our honor”, civil unrest escalated. In fact, polls have shown that over 50% of President Erdogan’s voters or two-thirds of his nationalist allies and over 90% of opposition voters agree with the sentiments of nationalist activists. When asked what made him and his group angry, one of the nationalist activists quoted President Erdogan’s favorite poet, Necip Fazil Kisakurek, as saying: “We have become strangers in our own. own homes, outcasts in our own country.

