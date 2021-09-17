Connect with us

Boris Johnson to chair first new-look cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson will chair a first meeting of his new-look cabinet after a dramatic reshuffle of his ministerial team.

The bloodshed that saw three Cabinet ministers sacked from the government on Wednesday continued in the lower ranks of the administration, with long, leading careers ending abruptly.

Former Cabinet Minister John Whittingdale – who had been media minister – was the most prominent victim, while Nick Gibb’s long tenure in the Education Department also came to an end.

Jesse Norman, Caroline Dinenage, Luke Hall, Justin Tomlinson, Graham Stuart, James Duddridge and Matt Warman also lost their ministerial posts.

Penny Mordaunt was replaced as Paymaster General by former Solicitor General Michael Ellis, but accepted a post at the Department of International Trade.

Conor Burns, who resigned from government in May 2020 after an investigation found he threatened a company president over a financial dispute with his father, returns to the front seats.

Mr Burns, who was suspended from Parliament for seven days following an investigation into his conduct, has been appointed Minister of State in the Northern Ireland office.

Alex Chalk has been appointed Solicitor General while Chloe Smith has been appointed Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions and Robin Walker goes to the Department of Education.

An upheaval in Treasury ministers saw Lucy Frazer become secretary of finance and Helen Whately become secretary of the Exchequer.

In the Department of Health and Social Affairs, Gillian Keegan is Minister of State while Maggie Throup is Deputy Minister.

Victoria Atkins is leaving the Home Office to become Minister of State at the Justice Department, but will remain responsible for the Afghan resettlement program and Operation Warm Welcome.

Lee Rowley has been appointed deputy minister in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and government whip, while Amanda Solloway is also heading to the office of whips.

Neil O’Brien – who was Mr Johnson’s ‘upgrading’ adviser – has been appointed deputy minister in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Among other appointments, Mr Johnson’s former ministerial assistant, Trudy Harrison, is now deputy minister at the Department of Transport.

Friday’s Cabinet meeting will see Dominic Raab in his new role as Deputy Prime Minister.

Downing Street said he would continue to play an “important high-level role” in government despite his demotion as foreign minister.

Mr Raab, who has been transferred to the Justice Ministry, was seen as one of the big losers in the reshuffle.

The announcement of his attribution of the title of Deputy Prime Minister was only a consolation after having lost one of the “great functions of the State”.

Downing Street declined to rely on reports that Mr Raab resisted the change during a tense conversation with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

However, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson insisted it was a ‘planned decision’ and that the new title of Esher and Walton MPs reflected the PM’s continued confidence in him. .

“This formalizes Dominic Raab’s position as Deputy Prime Minister – he will replace him in PMQ; this demonstrates his seniority in the government and the confidence the Prime Minister places in him, ”said the spokesperson.

“You can expect him to be involved in intergovernmental work when necessary. It is clear that he will play an important role in government.

Liz Truss, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Liz Truss, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrives at the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

The replacement of Mr. Raab by Liz Truss follows criticism over his handling of the Afghan crisis and his delay in returning from his vacation in Crete after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, replacing Ms Truss as secretary for international trade, has been criticized by Labor for earlier tweets denying climate change.

“We’re not getting hotter, global warming isn’t actually happening,” a 2012 post said.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry said “at least the last trade secretary only hired climate change deniers”, apparently referring to former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is an adviser commercial.

In a letter to Ms Trevelyan, she added: “Whatever your past statements on this issue, you have the opportunity to make a difference in a key area before Cop26. “

During Wednesday’s cabinet changes, Gavin Williamson was fired from his post as Education Secretary following his handling of the exams fiasco during the coronavirus crisis, while Robert Buckland lost his job as Education Secretary. justice and Robert Jenrick was sacked as secretary of communities.

Ben Wallace, who survived as Secretary of Defense, insisted the Prime Minister had not sacked any member of his team because of his incompetence, and said criticism of Mr Williamson in the media had been “unfair”.

