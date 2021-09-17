Boris Johnson to chair first new-look cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson will chair a first meeting of his new-look cabinet after a dramatic reshuffle of his ministerial team.

The bloodshed that saw three Cabinet ministers sacked from the government on Wednesday continued in the lower ranks of the administration, with long, leading careers ending abruptly.

Former Cabinet Minister John Whittingdale – who had been media minister – was the most prominent victim, while Nick Gibb’s long tenure in the Education Department also came to an end.

Jesse Norman, Caroline Dinenage, Luke Hall, Justin Tomlinson, Graham Stuart, James Duddridge and Matt Warman also lost their ministerial posts.

Penny Mordaunt was replaced as Paymaster General by former Solicitor General Michael Ellis, but accepted a post at the Department of International Trade.

Conor Burns, who resigned from government in May 2020 after an investigation found he threatened a company president over a financial dispute with his father, returns to the front seats.

Mr Burns, who was suspended from Parliament for seven days following an investigation into his conduct, has been appointed Minister of State in the Northern Ireland office.