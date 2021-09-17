McConnell joked that Tillerson called Trump a “fucking moron”: book





Mitch McConnell privately joked about allegations Rex Tillerson called Trump a “jerk,” according to a new book. He said Tillerson could deny saying that because he actually called Trump a “fucking jerk.” McConnell also said last year that Trump would lose the election simply by “being Donald Trump,” according to the book. Loading Something is loading.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell privately joked that former Secretary of State to President Donald Trump Rex Tillerson denied calling Trump a “fool” because he actually did called Trump a “fucking fool.”

That’s according to “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post, an early copy of which was obtained by Insider. The book is due out next week.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made headlines in 2017 when NBC News reported that he called Trump a “jerk” and had to be dissuaded from resigning by the vice president of the time, Mike Pence. When reporters asked Tillerson for comment on the story, he declined to specifically deny calling the president an idiot, forcing the State Department spokesperson to deny him later that day, saying: ” The secretary did not use this type of language to talk about the president. the United States.”

Woodward and Costa reported that McConnell enjoyed joking with fellow Republicans about Tillerson’s comments. “

“Do you know why Tillerson might have said he didn’t call the president a ‘fool’? McConnell asked his colleagues, according to the book. “Because he called him a ‘fucking asshole’.”

The Kentucky Republican was the Senate Majority Leader last year and has grown increasingly frustrated with Trump’s erratic behavior and tendency to derail ahead of the November election. He believed that Joe Biden’s campaign succeeded in making Biden a moderate and balanced alternative to Trump, whom Woodward and Costa described as a “savage Republican incumbent.”

From a political standpoint, McConnell viewed Trump as a boon to the Republican Party, praising his focus on shifting federal justice to the right and his economic policies emphasizing GOP priorities like cuts in government. taxes.

But he said Trump would lose the November election simply because he “was Donald Trump,” according to the book. “Trump’s personality was his biggest problem and from a personality standpoint, Joe was the opposite of Trump.”

The rift between Trump and McConnell continued to widen in the run-up to the election and beyond, and reached its breaking point after Trump incited a deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The Washington Post reported that the Kentucky lawmaker was so angry with the outgoing president after the insurgency that he never wanted to speak to Trump again. He also spoke in the Senate after Congress resumed to certify the 2020 election results following the siege and denounced the crowd of pro-Trump rioters.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time for his role in the riot. After his Senate trial, McConnell said that while there was “no doubt” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the riot and that his actions were a “dereliction of duty”, he could not not be sentenced because he was no longer in office. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mcconnell-joked-about-tillerson-calling-trump-fucking-moron-book-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos