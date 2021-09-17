ML Khattar meets PM on the eve of his birthday





Chief Minister ML Khattar tweeted about the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandigar: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening on the eve of his birthday. The chief minister tweeted details of the meeting, saying they discussed several issues, including projects involving crops and water, and that he invited Prime Minister Modi to the founding ceremony of a railway project. “I met the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today on the eve of his birthday and congratulated him. Many important Haryana issues and many development-related topics were discussed in detail, “he said in a Hindi tweet. He later told reporters that they discussed several projects related to family ID cards, crops and water. “I hadn’t met him for a long time … I invited him to come to Haryana,” the chief minister said. “I invited the Prime Minister for the founding ceremony of a project … Our orbital rail corridor is going to be built at the same time as PEMP (the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway). If he comes to lay the first stone, it will be a chance for us, “he added. Construction of the orbital rail corridor connecting Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhouda is expected to start by 2025. The wide gauge double line will serve both passenger and freight traffic and will provide seamless connectivity to dedicated freight corridors. This project should benefit the industrial centers of Kharkhouda, Manesar and Sohna and contribute to the development of this region. Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17 will be marked by a 20-day mega-event “Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan” to mark his “20 years in public service,” the BJP said. It is also expected to hold a record number of vaccinations against Covid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/invited-him-to-come-to-haryana-ml-khattar-meets-pm-on-eve-of-birthday-2543401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos