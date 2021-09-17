When President Joko Widodo berated his son-in-law because the APBD 1.8 trillion rupees had been deposited in the bank





TRIBUNJATENG.COM, JAKARTA – Due to the city of Medan budget of 1.8 trillion rupees which is still in the bank, President Jokowi berated his son-in-law. As is known, the mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution, is the son-in-law of President Joko Widodo. The warning was issued by Jokowi to the North Sumatran governor’s office in Medan on Thursday (9/16/2021). Read also : Disclosure of ML case for illegal drug trafficking: Police suspect unemployed saved IDR 531 billion Read also : Synopsis of the RCTI Love Association Friday September 17, 7:30 p.m. WIB, the new terror of the Aldebaran family Read also : Central Java on the spot: awakening the tourism sector in the era of the pandemic President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) berated all regional chiefs in North Sumatra, including the mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution, over the weak absorption of the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD). Jokowi said many local government budgets in North Sumatra are deposited in banks. One of them is the budget of the city of Medan, which is set at 1.8 trillion rupees. “The largest is in Medan. It will be checked later,” Jokowi said during a meeting with the North Sumatran Regional Leaders Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) in the Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, the governor’s office of North Sumatra in Medan, Thursday (9/16/2021). Jokowi said that as of September 10, 2021, the achievement of APBD in North Sumatra was only 55.2%. Meanwhile, the average APBD that is still deposited in banks is actually very high, namely Rs 1.3 trillion. Jokowi called for the absorption of the budget to be accelerated in order to speed up the pace of the economy in the regions.

