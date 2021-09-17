Painting showing PM meditating in Kedarnath cave titled ‘Rajrishi Narendra Modi’ on display at the exhibition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): An oil painting showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in a cave in Kedarnath titled “Rajrishi” was displayed at an art exhibition in the nation’s capital on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. The five-day art exhibition was organized under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The exhibition features oil paintings of prominent figures as well as descriptions in words, poems or shlokas. An oil painting shows the Prime Minister when he went to meditate in a cave in Kedarnath in 2019. The painting has the caption “Rajrishi Narendra Modi”. The exhibition also features oil paintings by Atal Vihari Vajpayee, APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr BR Ambedkar, JP Nadda and others. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel and Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta visited the exhibit as guests of honor. Praising the artists, Baghel said, “These oil paintings are so real. Great work has been done by artists. This is the best exhibit I have seen and artist Pawan Sharma has does a great job on the paintings. The whole country celebrates PM Modi’s birthday. Every morcha in our party, workers, ministers, MPs and MPs celebrate his birthday. We also make people aware of the work done under his direction. “ Kamal Art Gallery owner Kamal Chib said: “This is a small gift from me to Prime Minister Modi. The artists have done a lot of work to preserve the identity and patriotic sentiment of these leaders. through paintings. ” (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/painting-showing-pm-meditating-kedarnath-151305617.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos