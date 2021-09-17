Pelosi says tackling climate change with China is “overarching issue” despite human rights violations





House tenant Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the opening of a dialogue with China on climate change must be given priority as a “overriding issue”, despite a multitude of geopolitical threats posed by the communist nation. “The situation with China is getting tighter, it is getting worse,” she said at an event in Cambridge, England. BIDEN, IN APPEAL WITH THE XI JINPING OF CHINA, SETS UP “RAILINGS” TO GUARANTEE “COMPETITION DOES NOT TURN INTO CONFLICT” Pelosi, D-Calif., Highlighted human rights violations including the Uyghur genocide in western China, security threats and economic challenges that China poses to the United States, but said these issues were subsidiary to climate change. “With their military aggression in the South China Sea, with their continued genocide with the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, with their violation of Tibet’s religious cultural priority, with their suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and others parts of China as well as they are only getting worse in terms of deletion, ”said the Speaker of the House. “Having said that, we need to work together on the climate,” she added. “The climate is a primary issue and China is a leading emitter in the world, the United States too, the developed world too, but we have to work together. We have to have a level of communication, whether it is COVID , terrorism or the climate. “ Pelosis’s plea for open dialogue comes just a week after President Biden had his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since February. FRENCH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CALLS AGREEMENT ON US-Australian SUBMARINES “POIGNON IN THE BACK” The White House did not specifically disclose what was discussed during the 90-minute conversation, but said the call was a “broad and strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge “. “They have agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and directly,” the White House said. The story continues Relations between the United States and China have remained strained since the Trump administration when the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was criticized for its alleged role in the coronavirus pandemic. The Biden administration clashed with the PRC over China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang province and Hong Kong, as well as its aggressive military actions in the South China Sea and its campaign to intimidation against Taiwan. Pelosi said she had frequented China several times during her tenure and claimed to have been accused of being the “worst American in China,” a review she said she wears with a “badge of honor. “. Since taking office, Biden has sought to strengthen U.S. ties with Western countries in a bid to counter China on a global scale. Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

