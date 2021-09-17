Trump said Jared Kushner was “more loyal to Israel than to the United States”: book





Trump at a White House meeting suggested Kushner was “more loyal to Israel,” according to a new book. Kushner led the Trump administration’s efforts on the Middle East peace process. Trump has repeatedly used the anti-Semitic double loyalty trope. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has targeted his son-in-law Jared Kushner with indecent remarks suggesting he was more loyal to Israel than to his home country, citing an anti-Semitic trope during a White House meeting, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril”.

“” You know, “Trump joked at another meeting, mocking his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family and worked for peace in the Middle East,” Jared is more loyal to Israel than to the United States, ”Woodward and Costa wrote.

This was not the first time Trump has played with the double loyalty trope or the anti-Semitic notion that American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the United States. “The charge of disloyalty has been used to harass, marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries,” according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Trump told an audience of American Jews in April 2019 that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu was “your prime minister.”

In August 2019, Trump said American Jews who vote Democrat display either “a complete lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty.”

Trump was also criticized in September 2020 after calling Israel “your country” in a conference call with American Jewish leaders. And that same month, the Washington Post reported that Trump, after a phone call with Jewish lawmakers, said Jews “stick together” and “are here for themselves.”

The former president and his Republican allies have frequently accused Democrats who criticize the Israeli government of anti-Semitism. In December 2019, Trump signed an executive order against anti-Semitism in colleges, which opponents said stifled free speech. Critics said the order was designed to target movements critical of the Israeli government’s policy towards Palestinians.

During this time, Trump supporters have frequently displayed anti-Semitic sentiments. Among the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 was a man wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” t-shirt. An array of neo-Nazis and white supremacists participated in the deadly insurgency, which Trump sparked with lies about the 2020 election.

