Narendra Modi turns 71 today: 10 landmark decisions that redefined India | India News

Love it or hate it, you just can’t ignore it! This is the 14th and current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for you. It’s her birthday today, and Modi – who was also chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 – turned 71. Here are 10 historic decisions that redefined India and the main developments during its regime.

Launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) is one of the most important cleanliness campaigns of the Indian government. National campaign, the mission was launched in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve the solid waste management system. The campaign was officially launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2014 in Rajghat. The Prime Minister’s speeches aimed at personally encouraging the campaign and the construction of toilets in rural areas to stop open defecation were welcomed by many people.

Airstrike in Balakot: India’s military might

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the Balakot airstrike was led by India. India confirmed the airstrike saying it was a major non-military preventive action directed against a terrorist training camp, which resulted in the deaths of “large numbers” of terrorists. The Indian strike on JeM camp came 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in which more than 40 soldiers were you are beautiful.

Repeal of section 370

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35 (A) were canceled, which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status and the mandate to define its rules of domicile. It also led to the bifurcation of the old state into two Union territories. This revoked the temporary special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. Two years after the repeal, the official account of Narendra Modi’s personal website tweeted: “A historic day. Two years ago on this day the first big step towards a #NewJammuKashmir was taken. Since then , there has been unprecedented peace and progress in the region. “

Revision of laws in Jammu and Kashmir

The Center under the Modi government also paved the way for people outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in Union territory by amending several laws, more than a year after the cancellation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. In a notification to the Official Gazette, the Center omitted the term “permanent resident of the State” from Article 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Law which deals with the alienation of land in the territory. of the Union.

Fight against COVID-19

While the government and the prime minister came under heavy criticism during the second wave of COVID-19, which wreaked havoc in the country, especially in its capital, Delhi, the tide seems to have turned. With the accelerating pace of vaccination, India saw a record 1 crore of people getting vaccinated in a single day towards the end of August. While Modi applauded the feat by calling it a “momental”, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Soumya Swaminathan, praised India for having vaccinated 50% of the population. adult with the first dose. It comes as a pat on the back for the Prime Minister.

Introduction of the goods and services tax

The national goods and services tax (GST) regime was put in place in 2017 to incorporate and replace 17 existing indirect taxes such as excise duties, services tax and VAT and 13 taxes. The deployment of the GST at a special session of parliament four years ago is considered one of the main highlights of the Modi government.

The GST has been a milestone in India's economic landscape. It has reduced the number of taxes, the compliance burden and the overall tax burden for the common man while dramatically increasing transparency, compliance and overall collection.

Instant Triple Talaq made a punishable offense

The NDA government encountered several obstacles, but ultimately succeeded in enforcing the Triple Talaq Law on August 1, 2019, under which instant divorce between Muslim men and women became a punishable criminal offense. Previously, the Supreme Court of India quashed the practice of instant triple talaq in August 2017, following a petition filed by Shayara Bano, who had divorced through instant triple talaq. While many opposition parties have targeted the prime minister and the government, this is seen as a major victory for the Modi government. The practice of instant divorce by Muslim men is now punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

Initiation of digital India

As mentioned in a GDP statement, Digital India’s vision was to transform the country into a digital society and knowledge economy. The idea was to ensure that government services are available to citizens electronically. “This decade will enhance India’s digital technology capabilities and its part in the global digital economy. This is why top experts consider this decade to be the ‘Techade of India’,” said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.



Appointment of the first Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS)

While the creation of a CDS was suggested nearly two decades ago by the Kargil Review Committee (KRC), in February 2000, General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first Chief of Defense Staff of the India on December 30, 2019. Earlier that year, in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to create the top military post from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

100% FDI for the telecoms sector

In the latest development, the cash-strapped telecommunications sector has received a big boost. The Center announced major reforms that could bring the telecommunications industry into a new era, boosting investment and reducing the debt burden. The Union cabinet, which authorized the big bang reforms on Wednesday (September 15th), also approved a massive rescue plan for the telecommunications sector that includes a four-year moratorium on the payment of legal contributions by companies. telecommunications as well as a 100 percent license. direct foreign investment through automatic channels.

