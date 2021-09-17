Donald Trump expresses his support for justice for the J6 rally





Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday in support of the “Justice for J6” rally scheduled to take place in Washington, DC on Saturday. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event. Copier gatherings are also expected to occur in dozens of cities across the country.

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

The 75-year-old former amateur golfer repeated his "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen and said in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, that "our hearts and minds are with the people to be persecuted so unfairly in connection with the demonstration on January 6 concerning the rigged presidential election. On top of all the rest, it conclusively proved that we are a two-tier justice system. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!

NEW!

President Trump:

“Our hearts and minds are with those so unfairly persecuted in connection with the January 6 protest over the rigged presidential election. On top of everything else, it has conclusively proven that we are a two-man justice system. levels… pic.twitter. com / i5e0ID0Cox

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 16, 2021

According to the organizers of this weekend’s rally, protesters are not going to engage in a tac-for-tat over the election or voice support for Trump, President Joe Biden or any other figure. Instead, attendees will demand “justice” for the more than 600 people who have been charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol, whom its supporters consider “political prisoners.”

Neither Trump nor some of his most vocal supporters in Congress, such as Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Paul Gosar of Arizona or Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, are expected to make an appearance. . Nonetheless, security measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the Capitol and the dozens of federal employees who work there.

