In the presence of Jokowi, 72,000 students and residents participate in the mass vaccination organized by the BIN





Liputan6.com, Jakarta A total of 72,000 students and residents participated in the vaccination against Covid-19 organized by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). Mass vaccination by method door to door The BIN was again carried out simultaneously in 10 provinces. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi reviewed and directly inaugurated the vaccination in Aceh on Thursday (9/16/2021). Then virtually review the other 9 provinces. At the same time, a total of 72,000 doses of vaccine as well as the distribution of social assistance and vitamins were administered simultaneously by BIN in 10 provinces. The 10 provinces are Aceh Besar District (Aceh), Deli Serdang Regency and Serdang Bedagai Regency (North Sumatra), Karawang Regency (West Java), Banyumas Regency (Central Java), regency of Malang (East Java). Then Sleman Regency (DIY), Banjar Regency, Banjarmasin City and Tanah Laut Regency (South Kalimantan), Kutai Kartanegara Regency and Balikpapan City (East Kalimantan), Pekanbaru City (Riau), Bantaeng Regency (South Sulawesi). Specifically for Aceh, vaccines will be administered by BIN medical intelligence officers to students and residents at three points simultaneously door to door. With the first point in a densely populated village – Lambro Bileu Village, Kec. Kuta Baro, Kab. Aceh Besar, the second point of Mireuk village, Krueng district, Barona Jaya, Kab. Aceh Besar, and the third point The vaccine is given to the students of the Islamic boarding school / Dayah Istiqamatuddin, Darul Muarrif, Kab. Aceh Besar Previously, President Joko Widodo had ordered his subordinates to carry out large-scale Covid-19 vaccinations for students and students. The president also said that the implementation of vaccination for students should provide maximum protection and protection for students.

