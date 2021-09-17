



Home Cities Baroda Gadkari and Paatil to kick off Prime Minister’s birthday events by releasing 71 balloons Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP State President CR Paatil will kick off the events by launching 71 hot air balloons from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Shastri Pol in the city, where Narendra Modi lived for a brief time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (To file) The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Vadodara Municipal Unit has planned a series of programs from September 17 to October 7 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday. You must register. Sign up to continue reading this story. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP State President CR Paatil will kick off the events by launching 71 hot air balloons from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Shastri Pol in the city, where Narendra Modi lived for a brief time. Each of the 71 hot air balloons will indicate a public program initiated by the PM, the BJP unit said in Vadodara. The party will also distribute retirement assistance certificates to 271 widows. Calling PM Modi vishwaguru, the list of programs includes congratulatory postcards for PM Modi, engagement from Divya Bharat-Bhavya Bharat Rashtra, and programs related to environment, health, social service activities, promotion social protection scheme for artisans and public awareness of the purchase of khadi. clothing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Gadkari and Paatil will also visit the RSS office in Shastri Pol, where PM Modi lived during his days as Pracharak du Sangh in the city of Vadodara from 1984 to 1986. One of the 71 hot air balloons will also be installed at the Sangh office, BJP says. The party unit will also distribute artificial limbs to people with disabilities with funds from Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt. In Narmada district, as part of the Niradharona Aadhar (Support for the Abandoned) program, the BJP district unit, together with Samast Vaishnav Samaj and with the support of the Narmada district administration, will organize an event to treat people with physical and mental disabilities, including activities such as shaving, bathing and providing new clothes to beneficiaries in Rajpipla. The Narmada unit is also organizing a medical camp for beneficiaries as well as a Covid-19 vaccination and blood donation camp to mark PM’s birthday.

