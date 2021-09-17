Imran causing confrontation between institutions: PPP





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani People’s Party accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of provoking confrontation between institutions. The way to get rid of the government is to remove it with a motion of censure, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP MPs Information Secretary Shazia Marri said at a joint press conference. Thursday here. PPP leaders accused the PTI government of avoiding local elections, saying the LG elections would be a taste for all political parties. Shazia Marri said the PPP rejected the recent price hike for petroleum products. The high inflation rate is unprecedented in the three years of the PTI government, she said. the two chambers of parliament. She said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar ordered the press gallery closed and said the press gallery was closed after consultations with the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA). Elected PRA members rejected the speaker’s request, she said, adding that such a complete blackout is an unfortunate act of the incompetent PTI government.

She said comedian Umar Sharif repeatedly appealed to the prime minister for his treatment, but did nothing for him while the government of Sindh sent its representative to Umar Sharif’s home to seek treatment. inquire about his health. The Sindh government sanctioned Rs 40 million for his treatment in the United States, she said.

She said a federal PTI minister claimed he would burn down Pakistan’s Election Commission because Pakistan’s Election Commission objected to the use of electronic voting machines. We condemn such things against the ECP, she said.

Speaking of the PDM, she said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid the groundwork for the PDM, but contrary to Bilawal’s wish, some parties did not want to speak out openly against the government. She said the PTI is confused about Bilawal’s visit to southern Punjab.

Faisal Karim Kundi declared that the PPP was in the majority on the opposition benches, but the place of the opposition leader went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said various parties in Balochistan, including JUI-F, have filed a motion of censure against the chief minister of Balochistan and if JUI-F is participating in it, why is it not participating in Punjab.

