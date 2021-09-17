State treasurer watchdog candidate resigns after Facebook posts surfaced about Trump





A state watchdog candidate billed as a nationally recognized ethics expert withdrew his appointment on Thursday after politically-oriented social media posts were posted, including one in which he wondered whether COVID-19 could be God’s punishment for [Donald Trumps] election and reign?

Dennis Rendleman, who was the candidate for the post of executive inspector general in the office of Democratic treasurer Michael Frerichs, has called for his appointment to be withdrawn.

A spokesperson for the treasurers ‘office confirmed Rendlemans’ withdrawal in a statement that sounded more like a vote of confidence in the candidate, who apparently held the acting post.

Dennis Rendleman is a nationally recognized expert on ethics, part of the spokesperson’s statement read. During Mr. Rendlemans’ nearly 40-year legal career, no issues or concerns have been raised about his ability to separate his personal opinions from the objective and neutral positions entrusted to him by [the University of Illinois at Springfield, the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Bar Association] and the Illinois Supreme Court.

Rendleman did not return messages from the Chicago Sun-Times asking for an explanation of his decision. Frerichs’ website consistently listed him as the office’s executive inspector general on Thursday night.

The Center Square, an online outlet focused on state and local government, first reported on Rendlemans leaving his post, attributing it to Republicans learning about his social media posts.

One of Dennis Rendlemans’ Facebook posts. Facebook

In a Facebook post from last July, Rendleman wrote in part wondering if Covid could be God’s punishment for the 45-year election and reign? in reference to the former president.

Many of Rendlemans’ Facebook posts relate to Trump. A scan of his page shows the former Inspector General candidate published negative opinion articles and political cartoons about the former Republican president. Other articles focused on the pandemic and the importance of the mask.

State Senator Steve McClure, R-Springfield, initially backed Rendlemans’ nomination, but then asked a Senate committee to suspend the vote after seeing the social media posts, The Center Square reported.

We’ve seen foul language, we’ve seen posts accusing Republicans of killing people, essentially, McClure said in an audio posted to The Center Square website.

We’ve seen posts that were right on top of extremist language, which is just totally inappropriate for someone who wants to continue serving, by the way, he served in that capacity while making these posts, but someone who is supposed to be an inspector general, a little above the fray, fair, impartial, that’s not what we see with these messages.

These were the most extreme types of political talk on his Facebook page, and we all thought they were inappropriate. And some of them were just ridiculous.

McClure did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun-Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/9/16/22678555/nominee-watchdog-dennis-rendleman-executive-inspector-general-treasurer-frerichs-mcclure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos