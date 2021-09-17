Joko Widodo appreciates results of vaccination in North Sumatra

Medan, Karosatuklik.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) Edy Rahmayadi as well as the North Sumatra Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) to continue to encourage the acceleration of vaccinations against Covid-19. The President of the Republic of Indonesia wants vaccine stocks in the regions not to be stored for long.

This was conveyed by President Jokowi during a meeting with the Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi and Forkopimda of North Sumatra at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, Governor’s office, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman number 41, Medan. Joko Widodo does not want a vaccine stock in all regions so that the acceleration of the vaccine can be implemented.

We are running against the clock, do not leave any stock in the area, the vaccine is reaching the community, after asking the governor. “Now we have a stock of vaccines, although at first we had difficulty getting vaccines because the state prioritized people,” Jokowi said at a briefing in Forkopimda in the north. from Sumatra, Thursday (9/16/2021).

The overall vaccination achievement in North Sumatra reached 25.7% for the first dose and 15.9% for the second dose, even for the third dose it reached 47.4%. Joko Widodo appreciates the performance of North Sumatra in terms of vaccination, but according to him they still need to be improved if the goal is to be quickly reached.

26% for the general public and 24% for the elderly, I appreciate your hard work ladies and gentlemen, but we still have to pursue our target because it is still far from the target. This requires cooperation with all parties, Forkopimda, religious leaders, the community, Jokowi explained.

North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi said he would continue to increase vaccinations for the community. Accelerating vaccination will provide protection to the community against the impact of Covid-19. Despite everything, he recalled that health protocols (Prokes) were still essential in the fight against Covid-19.

We continue to push for immunization in districts / cities. However, vaccination is no excuse for us to ignore health protocols, Prokes remains the main priority for now, explained Edy Rahmayadi.

The increase in vaccinations in North Sumatra is having an impact on the death rate of people with Covid-19. The death rate in North Sumatra is 2.6% of the number of confirmed positive, lower than the national rate (3.24%). Likewise with the cure rate which reached 93.3% against 62.8% previously.

Apart from this discipline of Prokes, it is also because we continue to increase the vaccinations. However, don’t be sloppy and then ignore Prokes, but be disciplined about the Prokes and keep building up the 3Ts, added Edy Rahmayadi.

Meanwhile, TNI Commander Hadi Tjahjanjto said North Sumatra needs to close the gap in vaccine procurement in 33 districts / towns. In this way, the inhabitants of North Sumatra in particular will be better protected from Covid-19.

We cannot focus on just one area, the management of Covid-19 will always be difficult if the surrounding area is still very distributed, it must be evenly distributed. So don’t allow a big gap in the number of vaccines in 33 districts / cities, the TNI commander said.

Present at the Indonesian President’s briefing to TNI North Sumatran Commander Forkopimda Hadi Tjahjanto, BIN Chief Budi Gunawan, North Sumatran Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah, and presidential entourage. Also present were the regent and the mayor as well as elements of Forkopimda both virtually and physically in the Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall. (R1)