Opposition parties set to step up protests in NA – Pakistan today





ISLAMABAD: Opposition political parties will continue their protests during the session of the National Assembly today (Friday), as the government plans to introduce a motion to send two bills related to electoral reforms back to the session joint of parliament.

The main opposition political parties, including the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), are said to hold meetings of their respective political parties separately before the session of the National Assembly, which is due to be held. stand at 11 o’clock.

During parliamentary party meetings – the PML-N will be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif and the PPP by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari – opposition parties will set their strategy for the entire session of the Lower House of Parliament, according to insiders.

In accordance with the agenda for Friday’s session, the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, would travel under paragraph (7) of Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the National Assembly, 2007, read in accordance with article 70, paragraph 3, of the Constitution, that the bill (amendment) on the elections of 2021, as adopted by the National Assembly but not adopted by the Senate within the 90-day time limit, be returned to the joint session for consideration and adoption.

The Councilor will also propose that the Election Bill (Second Amendment) 2021, as adopted by the National Assembly but not adopted by the Senate within the 90-day time limit, be referred to the joint session. for consideration and adoption.

In addition, the opposition would also raise and register its protest against rising oil prices, an overall rise in prices and inflation. PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party would register its protest in the House.

“The masses do not even have enough to feed their families and the arrogant Imran Khan asks them to buy horses. The Pakistanis do not have the money to buy flour and sugar for their survival and Imran Khan wants them to buy horses and bikes, ”she said.

“Imran Khan is the most taxed and costly item for Pakistan that the country cannot afford. Please return to where you came from and PML-N will return the sugar, flour, gas, medicine, affordable electricity and gasoline for the Pakistani people once again, ”she told Prime Minister Khan, while strongly condemning the increase in the prices of oil and other raw materials.

Imran Khan buys expensive cars for his ‘ATM Mafia’ and tells people to ride ponies and bicycles. Food and basic necessities were at a historically high level, while the country was historically in debt with a record deficit, “she argued.

She further said the rupee had experienced a record devaluation and the dollar had gone beyond visual reach, adding that inflation was at an unforeseen level as was unemployment and “yet Imran Khan was determined to ask people to buy chicken, eggs, calves, goats and now horses. “

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the PPP opposed the two electoral reform bills both in the Senate and in its Standing Committee.

He said his party would also strongly oppose the motion in the National Assembly and that together with other opposition political parties, it would do its best to prevent these bills from being sent to the sitting. joint of Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

