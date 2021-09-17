View: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set new standards for government leadership

The first time I returned to my state of Karnataka after joining the Council of Ministers was for a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. For four days, this Yatra took me through six neighborhoods and allowed me to meet hundreds of citizens, social leaders and karyakartas.

Throughout the journey there was a singular response from those who came to bless me and wish me the trust, faith and pride that people felt in their PM and leader Narendra Modi. From a farmer in Shivamogga thanking me for government support to transform his life; a housewife beneficiary from Ujwala in Sirsi; to the revered Swamijis in the various Mutts that I have visited for blessings; to the health warriors and Karyakartas that I visited to thank them for their service, they all saw themselves as participants in PM Narendra Modijis’ vision for a new India. The outpouring of affection, support and blessings for me was due to the fact that I was also on Narendra Modis’ team, just like each of them.

September 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Modis. It is also the day of Vishwakarma. His 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and his seven years as Prime Minister have set new standards in government leadership, hard work and policy making and have raised the bar considerably for all who are in public life and public service.



He dismantled the myths of permanent political dynasties, corruption and status quoism about our democracy and many issues, including the response to terrorism, which have prevailed since 1947, when we became an independent country.

It has also reset the confidence, ambitions and aspirations of every Indian. These achievements are especially significant today and now, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence and set our sights on India’s future.

On May 30, 2019, he won a formidable and unprecedented term, the most decisive by a leader in recent history, an absolute majority for a leader and a political party after nearly three decades. This popular vote after 61 million people voted, was a justification for its first five years. This victory was despite being the almost continuous target of a vicious campaign of lies and slander by a coalition of vested interests.

Its political and governance philosophy has remained consistent around equal opportunities for all. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Narendra Modi has delivered in those seven years as Prime Minister what most governments have failed to do for decades. In areas ranging from cleaning up the financial sector to expanding economic opportunities to all, national security, record investments, technology, Article 370, the new state of Ladakh, the law amending the law on citizens, to the amicable resolution of Ram Mandir, etc. There is a lot for all of us to be thankful for.

But it is his leadership, foresight and hard work over the past 18 months of the Covid pandemic that we are truly grateful for.

He rallied every citizen to make it the country’s collective determination to fight and defeat the virus, leading the 1.4 billion Indians to go through this difficult period of containment with calm.

When the Covid pandemic hit us, we had little or no manufacturing capacity for PPE, limited hospital and intensive care beds, uneven health care capacity across states, product limitations pharmaceuticals, vaccines, equipment and health personnel. As if these real challenges weren’t intimidating enough, Prime Minister Modi also had to deal with China’s terrible behavior at our northern borders and continued terror from Pakistan and of course some Indian politicians who seemed to see Covid. -19 as a political opportunity rather than a time to serve and incompetent and / or irresponsible CMs in some states.

But through it all, he guided us without being discouraged.

India’s resilience and response during this pandemic was also possible thanks to the many far-sighted decisions of Narendra Modi during his first term. The poor and vulnerable who were most affected by the shock received rapid financial assistance through the bank accounts of the Jan Dhan Yojana (JDY) program. JDY, Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, PDS and Prime Minister Kisan ensured that rural people, farmers and the poor are financially supported by the government directly without any leakage.

Digital India has helped millions of people connect with information and businesses keep working remotely. Programs like Ujala for Cooking Cylinders, Jan Aushadhi Yojana, and PM Ayushman have all provided great support to ordinary people during this pandemic. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership enabled India to manage the shocks and keep the death toll to a level far below that of most other even more developed countries. On September 13, India crossed 75 crore in vaccinations.

The world is experiencing profound tectonic changes after Covid. India too is emerging more resilient, confident and ambitious about its future – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Atma Nirbhar Bharat’s vision and his firm belief that India’s time has come. As he said on August 15 this year, Yehi Samai hai, Yehi Samai hai. It’s our time. It’s our time.

The best way to celebrate PM Modis birthday is for all Indians to believe in and work for his dream of a strong and prosperous India for all. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, SABKA PRAYAS. On this day, I wish him many years of good health and service to our homeland.

