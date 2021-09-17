Neighbors discuss how to engage with the Taliban





DUSHANBE: The immediate neighbors of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan gathered here Thursday to deliberate on how to engage with the Taliban from the Council platform heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS).

Prime Minister Imran Khan held several meetings with international leaders on Thursday on the sidelines of the 20th SCO-CHS meeting. Among these was a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. Imran stressed that Pakistan has a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan affected by conflict and instability for more than 40 years.

He stressed that the international community “must stand by the Afghan people, help avoid a humanitarian crisis and take measures to stabilize the economy”. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the stabilization efforts in Afghanistan and hoped that the international community would also play a positive role in this regard.

The two leaders also discussed mutual efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Belarus relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues. Reviewing bilateral relations, Imran expressed satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

He said Pakistan was “determined to further strengthen its relations with Belarus in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, industry and defense.” It was also agreed to strengthen bilateral exchanges at the highest parliamentary and political levels.

The two sides noted that the Belarusian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan later this year would significantly contribute to the consolidation and expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Prime Minister renewed his invitation to President Lukashenko to visit Pakistan. President Lukashenko also invited the Prime Minister to visit Belarus as soon as possible and gave him souvenirs from his country.

The Prime Minister also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Imran stressed the importance of peace and stability in the country for Pakistan and the region and stressed that the international community must “remain committed to supporting the Afghan people, responding to urgent humanitarian needs and taking action. to stabilize the economy ”.

He stressed that lasting peace and security in Afghanistan would contribute to regional peace, connectivity and progress. The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues.

“The leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in various fields, in particular trade, investments and transport”, one can read. The statement said the prime minister underlined Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen engagement with Central Asian countries through its Vision Central Asia policy.

The prime minister further underlined the importance of connectivity and Pakistan’s “pivotal position to provide the shortest access road to the sea,” the statement said. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the trans-Afghan railway project linking Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Jalalabad-Peshawar.

The Prime Minister also elaborated his vision of socio-economic development and the change of priority of the country from geopolitics to geo-economy. To promote regional integration, the two sides also decided to improve connectivity by land and air, according to the statement.

The two leaders agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges and the Prime Minister renewed the invitation to President Tokayev to visit Pakistan. President Tokayev, in turn, invited the prime minister to visit Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Prime Minister met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Ahead of the bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, the Prime Minister addressed the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum hosted by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and TDAP, which was attended by businessmen from Pakistan and Tajikistan.

“I believe we have representatives from 67 Pakistani companies here in Dushanbe,” he noted. Over 150 Tajik companies also participated in the Forum. According to a statement from the PM Office, a large number of B2B meetings have taken place between companies representing textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, transportation and logistics, construction, education, tourism and mining.

Fifteen memoranda of understanding have been signed for joint ventures and many orders have been received by Pakistani exporters, the statement said. The Forum began with a welcoming speech by Qodirzoda Sadi, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan, followed by a speech by the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Trade and the Abdul Razak Dawood investment.

Dawood said Pakistan’s goal was regional connectivity and improving regional trade. He said that the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Pakistan in June this year gave a boost to the historical ties between the two countries. We want to follow the examples of ASEAN and the EU in improving intra-regional trade and connectivity.

He said: You trade through our seaports and we will trade through your land routes. There are a lot of challenges and it will take time, but we have to work together to overcome these problems. We want to have joint ventures in the textile, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors.

He said: The private sector is the engine of growth, the engine of growth. I want to tell the business community that we are here in Tajikistan to facilitate your access to the Central Asian markets and that we are exploring all sectors.

The Business Forum was then addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Tajik businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

He appreciated the cheap hydropower generated by Tajikistan and said that Pakistan expects the CASA 1000 project to materialize quickly. The Prime Minister appreciated the signing of trade agreements and memoranda of understanding.

He also informed the Forum that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is extremely important for regional connectivity and that Pakistan will work with Tajikistan and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan to support the process of peace, progress and prosperity. .

The prime minister added that advancing these goals would also improve connectivity and benefit the region. On the sidelines of the Business Forum, the 4th meeting of the Tajikistan-Pakistan Business Council was held.

The JBC meeting was co-chaired on the Tajik side by Akhunzadeh Jamshed, president of the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and on the Pakistani side by Zahid Shah, vice-president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. . During the meeting, cooperation in the textile, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors was discussed.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan was greeted on the red carpet by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda who arrived at the airport to receive him. The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The SCO summit is the first meeting of heads of state since the Taliban took control of Kabul and all eyes will be on the Afghan representative at the meeting. Afghanistan has observer status and strives to be a full member of the organization.

After attending the SCO-CHS, the Prime Minister will meet with the President of Tajikistan. The talks will cover the full range of bilateral relations, in particular strengthening trade, economic and investment ties with particular emphasis on regional connectivity.

The two countries have previously expressed a firm commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership. “Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations based on the bonds of a common faith, history and culture. The two countries have common perceptions and a will to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region, ”the Foreign Ministry said. earlier.

“The Prime Minister was invited by President Emomali Rahmon and this will be his third visit to Central Asia underlying Pakistan’s strengthening engagement in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said when announcing the visit.

