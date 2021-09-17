Russia completes S-500 air defense system tests, begins supplying forces





Russia has successfully completed tests of its new S-500 air defense missile systems and has started providing advanced anti-aircraft equipment to the country’s armed forces, according to Russian media. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Thursday that tests of the new S-500 Prometheussurface-to-air missile system had been completed and its first batches were beginning to be incorporated into the national armed forces. State tests have just been completed and the first deliveries of this system have already started, Borisov said at a press conference. Borisov said the S-500, manufactured by the Almaz-Antey VKO, is designed to defeat all available and potential aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy across the entire range of altitudes and speeds. The S-500 has also been described as a space defense system and can intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles, and airplanes. Russia says the anti-aircraft missile system, which is expected to have a maximum firing range of 600 kilometers, is the most advanced anti-missile system in the world and is capable of countering attacks from space. Russian Aerospace Force Commander Colonel General Sergei Surovikin last year described the S-500 as the first generation of space defense systems. The characteristics projected in the S-500 air defense system allow the destruction of, in addition to aerodynamic and ballistic targets, hypersonic weapons of all modalities, even in close space, Surovikin said. Russian news agency TASS said the system would be capable of simultaneously detecting, tracking and destroying up to ten supersonic ballistic targets that fly at speeds of up to seven kilometers per second, in addition to being able to destroy warheads from hypersonic missiles. TASS said the features of the S-500 significantly outperform the S-400 Triumf and its US competitor, the Patriot Advanced Capability 3. Russia began testing the system last year, and the military said the first batch would be deployed around the city of Moscow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in 2019 that Ankara will also jointly produce S-500 defense systems with Moscow. NATO member Turkey bought the advanced systems predecessor, the S-400, from Russia, despite US protests that it threatens the alliance’s defenses. Turkey and Russia finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 missile systems at the end of 2017. Capable of engaging targets at distances of 400 kilometers and at altitudes of up to 30 kilometers, the missile system can destroy aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. Turkey and the United States, both NATO members, disagree over Ankara’s purchase of Russian systems, which the United States claims are incompatible with military equipment belonging to other countries of the United States. the western military alliance. Last December, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the S-400 systems, with Ankara condemning the move as a serious mistake that would inevitably harm mutual relations and threaten retaliation.

