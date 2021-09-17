Pakistan for engagement with Afghanistan through practical measures





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that stabilization efforts in Afghanistan would be enhanced by respecting the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan through “positive messages and constructive practical steps”, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Imran made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe.

The official statement said the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He also added that the Prime Minister sent his sincere congratulations to President Raisi on his victory in the recent presidential elections in Iran. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working with Iran to further strengthen and expand the brotherly ties between the two countries, he added.

The high-profile discussions, according to the statement, covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade and the economic sphere and regional connectivity. The Prime Minister highlighted his economic security agenda and Pakistan’s shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

Prime Minister Imran thanked Raisi for Iran’s continued support in the Kashmir conflict, especially by the Supreme Leader. He highlighted the grave human rights situation in occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and added that Iran’s just and principled stance is a source of strength for the Kashmiri people, who are fighting for his right to self-determination.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, according to the statement, the Prime Minister underlined Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He stressed that there was an opportunity to finally end the conflict and war in Afghanistan after 40 years. “It was essential to take urgent measures to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent the humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economy,” he added.

The prime minister appreciated Iran’s support for Pakistan’s initiative on engaging with neighboring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach, the official statement added.

He reiterated his cordial invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan as soon as possible. For his part, Raisi invited Prime Minister Imran to visit Iran, the PMO statement added.

