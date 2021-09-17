President Joko Widodo offers bonuses to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic athletes





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has awarded bonuses to athletes and coaches participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. “For your achievements, the government gives appreciation in the form of bonuses,” Jokowi said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday. President Jokowi forwarded it, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali, Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (CNP) Senny Marbun, Chef de Mission Andi Herman and other relevant officials. “IDR 5.5 billion for gold medalists, IDR 2.5 billion for silver medalists, IDR 1.5 billion for bronze medalists and bonuses are also given to non-medalists and their coaches, but I don’t mention the amount here. Youth and Sports ”, added the president. Indonesia won nine medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games thanks to the hard work of 23 athletes in seven sports. “I and all the Indonesian people welcome your return home with pleasure, joy and pride. I express my highest appreciation for the struggle and hard work of the brothers who have achieved achievements and made the name of the nation and the country proud, ”said the President. According to President Jokowi, winning a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is a leap. “Thank you for the gold medal given in badminton, not just one gold, but two gold right away. It’s a jump and you are able to prove that you can compete, can compete on the world stage, and congratulations also to the champions who won silver and bronze medals, “added the President. President Jokowi hopes that the exploits of the athletes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games can be a source of inspiration for the people of Indonesia. “So that it can be a motivation for all of us athletes and the Indonesian people to keep working hard to achieve achievements and give the best for the nation, for the country,” said the president. The president also advised athletes not to neglect to prepare for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. “Don’t neglect to prepare. Remember that the Paralympic Games in France are only three years away because in 2024 and we hope that these Paralympic Games in 2024 we can win even higher medals and achievements,” a added the president. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Indonesia placed 43rd with nine medals. The details of the medals obtained by the Indonesian contingent were a gold medal in women’s doubles badminton (Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah), a gold medal in mixed doubles (Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto) and a medal of silver in women’s singles badminton (Leani Ratri Oktila). In addition, a silver medal in men’s singles badminton (Dheva Anrimushti), a silver medal in weightlifting (Ni Nengah Widiasih), a bronze medal in athletics (Saptoyogo Purnomo), a bronze medal in table tennis singles men (David Jacobs) and two bronze medals in men’s singles badminton (Suryo Nugroho and Fredy Setiawan). Athletes who do not obtain a medal receive 100 million rupees. Read also: Figure – Leani Ratri Oktila, crossing the limits, making history Also read: Leani Ratri not happy with just two gold medals at Tokyo Paralympic Games Read also: The exploits of the athletes at the 38th Haornas, according to President Jokowi

