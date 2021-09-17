Monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi unveiled in Kharkiv





A monument to the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi was unveiled in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. The monument was erected by order of President Ilham Aliyev declaring 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijan. Supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, Kharkiv City Council and Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv, the statue unveiling ceremony took place in the city center. Deputy Minister of Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture Elnur Aliyev, head of Azerbaijan-Ukraine interparliamentary working group Rufat Guliyev, Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova, as well as secretary of Kharkiv city council, mayor by Acting Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Azerbaijani Honorary Council in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov attended the event. Describing Nizami Ganjavi as a person whose name was written with golden letters in world history, Ihor Terekhov noted that the opening of the monument is a remarkable event not only for the city itself, but for all of Ukraine. Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev noted that the monument to Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Kharkiv, the second largest city of Ukraine which was once the capital of the country, is of great importance to the Azerbaijani community and residents. locals, highlighting a strong Azerbaijani diaspora presence in the city. Ambassador Elmira Akhundova stressed that the monument is a clear example of trusting relations between the two countries, saying that monuments to Nizami have been erected in many cities around the world. The author of the monument, People’s Artist of Ukraine Katib Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the country, to the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, as well as to the Kharkiv City Council. The event then featured a concert in the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic Hall. News.Az

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.az/news/monument-to-great-azerbaijani-poet-thinker-nizami-ganjavi-unveiled-in-kharkiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos