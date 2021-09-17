Opposition rejects rising oil prices – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties rejected on Thursday the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan robbed people by raising the price of oil to the highest level in the country’s history.

The price of gasoline in Khan Sahib has increased by 5 rupees per liter; will the nation witness the good days? He asked.

When the value of the dollar and the price of oil are at the highest level in history, everything is beyond the reach of the people, said the head of the PPP.

He said those who came to power by lying about the supply of cheap gasoline defended him today despite the fact that the prices of petroleum products have reached an all-time high. Billions of rupees collected through the rise in the price of petroleum products will be wasted by this government incapable of PTI, he added.

Minister defends decision, says rates in Pakistan remain cheapest in region

In a statement, Muslim League Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the prime minister to start traveling on horseback and by bicycle instead of making fun of the plight of people asking them to buy horses and bikes.

She said the masses did not even have enough to feed their families and that the arrogant, out of touch, Imran suggested they buy horses. Pakistanis have no money to buy flour and sugar for their survival and Imran wants them to buy horses and bikes, she added.

Imran is the most taxed and costly item for Pakistan that the country cannot afford. Please go back to where you came from and the PML-N will again make sugar, flour, gas, medicine, electricity and gasoline affordable for the people, she said. .

The PML-N chief said prices for edibles and essentials hit record highs as the country was under historic debt with a record deficit. All of this is done when the rupee has experienced a record devaluation and the dollar has climbed beyond its range, she said.

The central vice chairman of the Awami National Party, Amir Haider Khan Hoti, said in a statement that the government has totally failed to bring relief to the masses, instead of forcing them to commit suicide. Rising oil prices are unfair to people who have already faced price hikes six times in three months, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is deceiving the nation as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has each time suggested a Rs 10 per liter increase in oil prices while the Prime Minister approves the Rs 5 increase to claim that ‘he had not followed his proposal, Hoti said, asking the government to withdraw the oil price hike.

On the other hand, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry defended the hike and said oil prices in Pakistan were still the lowest in the region.

He said in a tweet that the oil had not been discovered in Pakistan for the past three years and therefore the country had to buy it at higher rates on the international market.

The same rule applies to other products that the country imports. The real achievement is that the income of 75 percent of the population has increased dramatically, he added.

The minister said that the purchasing power of Pakistanis was better than that of Indians. Despite the problems of the working class, 60% of Pakistanis are associated with the agricultural sector and have an additional income of 1.1 trillion rupees, he said, adding that the incomes of millions of people associated with the construction industry had also increased.

Posted in Dawn, le September 17, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1646760/opposition-rejects-increase-in-petroleum-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos