SCO leaders warn against abandonment of Afghanistan – Journal





Imran meets with presidents of Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Dushanbe PM warns failure to stabilize Afghanistan could destabilize region.

ISLAMABAD: Several regional leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Thursday stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and agreed with Pakistan that the war-torn country should not be abandoned after the takeover of the Taliban.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a two-day visit to attend the SCO summit, met with the presidents of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the event on the first day of his trip.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a recorded video statement said discussions between Khan and regional leaders focused on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Minister of Information accompanies the Prime Minister during the visit.

All regional leaders agree that if a stable government is to be achieved in Afghanistan, the country must not be abandoned. He should be pretty engaged. Afghans should not be left alone at this critical time. Efforts must continue for an inclusive government there, Chaudhry said.

There is consensus on these issues, he said, adding that all of Afghanistan’s neighbors are struggling for stability there.

Khan warned leaders he met on the sidelines of the summit that failure to stabilize Afghanistan could destabilize the entire neighborhood.

The SCO summit plenary session will be held on Friday (today). Developments in Afghanistan would be one of the main themes of the summit. Participating leaders are likely to demand the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, call on the Taliban to prevent their country from becoming a haven for terrorists, and discuss ways to deal with a possible humanitarian crisis there. .

While there is an awareness among SCO leaders that Afghanistan must not be abandoned, the Taliban government is unlikely to gain recognition in the region at the summit.

Afghanistan has observer status in the SCO, but it was not invited to the summit because members of the bloc do not recognize its new government.

The Russian President’s special envoy for SCO affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov, in an interview with TASS, explained:

Imran meets with leaders

Prime Minister Khan met with Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. It was the first meeting between the two leaders since Mr Raisi took office last month following his success in the presidential elections.

The prime minister’s office said the prime minister appreciates Iran’s support for Pakistan’s initiative on engaging with neighboring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach.

Mr. Raisi, according to a statement by the Iranian presidency, said: We should try to help Afghanistan form a government that includes all groups based on the will of the people of the country. The key to solving Afghanistan’s problems is to form an inclusive government and prevent foreign interference in the country’s affairs.

During his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Khan stressed that the international community must stand by the Afghan people, help avoid a humanitarian crisis and take measures to stabilize the economy.

Mr. Khan reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the stabilization efforts in Afghanistan.

During his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Khan stressed that lasting peace and security in Afghanistan will contribute to regional peace, connectivity and progress.

Prime Minister Khan also met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Uzbekistan’s presidential press service said the two leaders discussed the situation in the region.

Business Forum

The Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum was also organized in Dushanbe.

No less than 67 Pakistani companies and more than 150 Tajik companies participated in the forum, PMO said. A large number of business-to-business meetings have taken place between companies representing textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, transport and logistics, construction, education, tourism and mining.

Fifteen memoranda of understanding have been signed for joint ventures and many orders have been taken by Pakistani exporters.

Prime Minister Khan, speaking on the occasion, called on Tajik businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

He hoped that the CASA-1000 project would materialize quickly.

Mr. Khan said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is extremely important for regional connectivity and that Pakistan will work with Tajikistan and other countries neighboring Afghanistan to support the process of peace, progress and prosperity.

Previously, Prime Minister Khan was received by his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda at Dushanbe airport.

Posted in Dawn, le September 17, 2021

