Trump said Kushner “more loyal to Israel than to the United States” – book





A new book claimed that former US President Donald Trump once said in a White House meeting that his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner was more loyal to Israel than to his own country, citing a common anti-Semitic trope, according to a report from Thursday. .

Business Insider published what it said was an excerpt from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril”.

“” You know, “Trump joked at another meeting, mocking his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family and worked for peace in the Middle East,” Jared is more loyal to Israel than to the United States, ‘”the book would have said.

The report did not specify when or in what context the remark was made.

Kushner, married to Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, was the president’s senior adviser on Middle East peace and the chief architect of the administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which has been ruled by Palestinians as excessively favorable to Israel.

Receive The Times of Israel Daily Edition by Email and Never Miss Our Best Stories

By registering, you accept the conditions

Trump has made similar remarks in the past that have hinted at the duck that American Jews are more loyal to Israel than the United States or have dual loyalty.

In June, he said in an interview with the ultra-Orthodox magazine Ami that American Jews didn’t love Israel enough, otherwise they would have voted for him in last year’s presidential election.

Speaking to American Jews in 2018, he called Israel “your country,” a point he has made on other occasions as well.

Trump has also drawn criticism for saying that Jews who vote Democrats are “disloyal.”

Over the past decade, Jewish voters have shown stability in their partisanship, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Jewish voters identify or lean toward the Democratic Party over the Republican Party in a ratio of about 2-1.

Last year, the Washington Post reported that Trump told his aides that Jews stand together and do it only for themselves.

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we have not set up a paywall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-said-kushner-more-loyal-to-israel-than-the-united-states-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos