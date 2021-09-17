Ministry is making arrangements to launch green stimulus initiative in October





Islamabad: The climate change ministry has taken all necessary steps to launch a green stimulus initiative in October that would help create 200,000 jobs across the country.

According to details shared by the climate change ministry, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Green Stimulus Initiative for which the ministry finalized a plan in coordination with provincial governments. The necessary funds for the implementation of this initiative have been organized and it will now enter the implementation phase. There are already various projects underway that had been launched in the first phase of the Green Stimulus Initiative by the federal government.

This phase of the initiative will also focus on job creation and restoration of natural ecosystems. Priority areas of intervention include planting trees, revitalizing protected areas and improving sanitation facilities. Target beneficiaries will be unemployed youth and women and daily gamblers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has enabled Pakistan to reinvigorate a struggling economy with a green stimulus initiative. To fund the Green Stimulus, the climate change ministry envisioned three phases, all of which are now in place with specialized funding options. The funds acquired for the initiative will support the expansion of tree planting campaigns as well as the ecological preservation of the fifteen recently announced national parks. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan has received $ 120 million from the World Bank for a green stimulus initiative, to be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan next month and which would create 200,000 jobs.

The Green Stimulus initiative will help meet the national target of planting 1.5 billion trees by the end of the year. We have also done all the preparatory work in collaboration with the provinces for its inauguration, he said.

