Indonesian court rules if President Joko Widodo and six senior officials fail in their homework





RIAU24.COM – Indonesian courts have decided that President Joko Widodo and six other senior officials have failed in their duty to ensure the people of Jakarta can breathe clean air, in a decision long delayed in a landmark court case. The three judges at the Jakarta Central District Court said on Thursday that they supported the group of 32 residents who have filed a lawsuit against Widodo, the ministers of interior, health and environment, and the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java, designed to hold the government accountable for failing to ensure a healthy environment in the city. Read also: Swimming in a bra, Anya Geraldine is sexy, surfer: it’s delicious to be in the water Chief Justice Saifuddin Zuhri ordered the seven officials to take action to ensure the public’s right to health in Jakarta by tightening air quality regulations. The court was supposed to deliver its verdict on May 20, but the decision was delayed and then delayed several times, with the judge blaming the weight of the evidence and continuing the COVID-19 pandemic. They also said corruption cases should be given priority, angering complainants. Read also: Deemed appropriate, netizens can’t wait for Saipul Jamil to marry handsome Sari Jakarta has at least 10 million people and three times that number lives in its largest metropolitan area. The city is regularly ranked among the most polluted cities in the world. In addition to being the main cause of the smog that envelops cities, traffic congestion is estimated to cost the economy an estimated $ 6.5 billion per year.

