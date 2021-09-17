



The Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, has broken up with former President TrumpDonald Trump’s former Senator Heller to run for governor of Nevada on the night of the upcoming Defense and National Security election.

“No, I think we’re going to have a clean and fair election and I fully expect to win,” Youngkin told host Susan Page during the cycle’s first Virginia general election debate.

Additionally, Youngkin said he did not believe there had been any significant fraud in the Virginia election.

The question to Youngkin referred to comments Trump, who endorsed Youngkin, made on “The John Fredericks Show” earlier this month.

You know how they cheat in elections. Virginia governors election, you better watch it, Trump told the Virginia-based conservative talk show host.

Yougkin’s Democratic opponent, former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), has repeatedly sought to tie Youngkin to Trump, citing Trump’s endorsement and his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

McAuliffe has repeatedly pointed to Youngkin’s Election Integrity Task Force, “which he launched in February before winning the Republican nomination for governor, as proof that Youngkin is aligned with Trump on the issue. Youngkin said the effort is designed to establish legal voting standards in electoral processes.

When asked why he frequently inserts Trump into his campaign rhetoric and attacks on Youngkin, McAuliffe said it was Youngkin who inscribed Trump into the campaign.

“We know the damage Donald Trump has done to this country,” McAuliffe said.

Youngkin hit back at McAuliffe, citing the Democrat’s comments in the early 2000s about the hotly contested 2000 presidential election in which he said the Democrats won the election.

Both candidates have said they will accept the other as a legitimately elected governor if the other wins the general election.

The forum marked the first time that candidates have come face to face on the debate stage in the general election. McAuliffe and Youngkin have trained on a number of topics, including abortion, economics, and coronavirus restrictions. The debate also comes as the race enters its home stretch with early voting kicking off in Virginia on Friday.

The next debate is scheduled for September 28 at George Mason University.

