Brexit: Ian McConnell: Is Boris Johnson’s national insurance hike a #BrexitTax?

It was interesting to see the #BrexitTax trend on Twitter last week following Boris Johnson’s announcement of an increase in national insurance.

Unlike much of what you see on social media, the boom in activity following the exposure of the Johnson administration’s tax grab has been underpinned by astute observations and solid economic evidence and reasoning. .

Mr Johnson appeared to attempt to portray the national insurance hike as a virtuous thing by saying the proceeds would be used for “investing” in health care and social services.

However, many people had none, arguing that it was essentially a ‘Brexit tax’, with households and businesses actually paying for the negative impact of the UK’s exit from the Union. European Union on economic production and, by extension, public finances.

Brexiters would likely disagree with this interpretation. And Mr Johnson has certainly been very specific about the £ 12 billion a year coming from the hike in national insurance contributions from employers and employees and from an increase in dividend tax allowing for ‘investment’. £ 36 billion in health and social care over a three-year period. .

Alastair Campbell, best known for his roles as spokesperson, press secretary and director of communications and strategy for former Prime Minister Tony Blair, had a very different take on the issue than Mr. Johnson.

On Wednesday last week, the day after the Prime Minister announced the national insurance hike, Mr Campbell tweeted: ‘I have a very strong feeling that people are seeing through yesterday’s scam. . Massive tax hike to cover economic mismanagement / Covid / Brexit. Dressed as plan for social care. Which is not a plan. Just a huge tax increase. To cover up economic mismanagement / Covid / Brexit.

Given Mr. Campbell’s indisputable expertise and extensive experience in communications and politics, his point of view merits reflection.

Whatever the Conservatives’ decision last week, there is no doubt that what has come out was a “massive tax hike”. It would certainly also be difficult for anyone to claim that the Conservatives have managed the economy well, if you look at their dismal record since taking office in 2010 and the myriad mistakes they have made, from austerity to their own. Brexit madness. And the Brexit chaos is evident to all (even amid the pandemic) in the form of a jobs and skills crisis fueled by the conservative crackdown on immigration from EU countries and issues of the supply chain that triggered delays and shortages. We can see the impact of supply chain issues in supermarkets, but they affect a myriad of industries, with manufacturers and construction companies among those facing enormous challenges amid the post-chaos. Brexit prevailing.

Attempts by Brexiters to try to blame all the mess on the pandemic are ludicrous, although they are also quite predictable in the hectic times we find ourselves in.

Last week’s social media response to the Johnson administration’s tax hike announcement also included photos of this big red bus being rolled out by the Leave campaign, sporting the following message: ‘We’re sending to the EU £ 350 million a week… let’s fund our NHS instead… Vote Leave.

James O’Brien, author of How Not To Be Wrong: The Art Of Changing Your Mind, presenter at LBC radio station and astute observer of the Brexit madness, tweeted last week: “If I had voted for the Brexit to get £ 350million a week for the NHS… I would be very upset / confused about this tax increase.

If the repercussions of the Brexit madness on struggling households and businesses weren’t so severe, the aftermath of this Tory farce would be almost comical.

However, sadly that’s no laughing matter, even though Johnson’s Cabinet Brexiters sometimes seem to be making their way through the crisis they’ve been through the country with their stupid separation from the EU and their ideological crackdown on immigration.

The point is that the UK’s ability to fund the NHS has been hampered, not enhanced, by Brexit. Indeed, Brexit hurts the economy and will continue to do so, to the detriment of tax revenues.

The forecasts of Theresa May’s government in November 2018 highlighted the extremely harmful effect of Brexit and especially of the exit from the single market, with the loss of frictionless trade and the free movement of people between the United Kingdom. United and the EU.

However, the Tories were determined to leave the single market and customs union no matter what the damage, and the Johnson administration’s refusal to agree to regulatory alignment has of course exacerbated what was already a dismal shambles.

The May government’s November 2018 projections showed that Brexit, along with an average free trade deal with the EU, would result in Britain’s gross domestic product 15 years from now 4.9% lower than if the country were remained in the block if there was no change in the terms of migration. That is 6.7% less on the basis of a zero net inflow of workers from the countries of the European Economic Area. We have since seen the conservative crackdown on immigration from EU countries and the wider EEA, so unfortunately the projection of 4.9%, alarming enough in terms of the magnitude of the expected decline in economic output now seems overly optimistic.

Colin Borland, director of decentralized nations for the Federation of Small Businesses, made some very insightful points this week on the challenges created for businesses by the rise in national insurance and the likely repercussions.

Writing in The Herald, Mr Borland said: ‘The more you watch them, the less sense the UK government’s plans for significant increases in national insurance make. The bottom line for small businesses in the UK is that they will need to find an additional £ 5.7bn to hand over to the Treasury every year. And each of those pounds cannot be spent on investing in the business, or hiring staff, or raising wages, or paying off some of the new debt that businesses incurred during the pandemic, which stands at $ 4. billion pounds in Scotland alone.

He noted that small businesses “are already struggling with fragile turnover, skyrocketing input prices, supply chain disruption, a worsening late payment crisis, rent arrears, loan repayments and more ”.

It is indeed a cocktail of the most unpleasant challenges for such companies. The last thing these companies need is for the UK government to decide to impose a huge tax increase on them.

Mr Borland said: “There is so little breathing room in these companies that any longer term expansion plans through workforce growth will now be firmly on the ice. And, if they can’t add it up, it could be the last straw and the cuts will be on their way.

“No employer – especially in a small business where the staff are like family – wants to say goodbye to a good employee. But the analysis [by the FSB] last week estimated that these tax hikes could cause unemployment to rise by 50,000 in the UK – thousands of job losses in Scotland. ”

Mr. Borland has a close-up view of the enormous challenges small businesses face.

The UK government should also be too aware of these challenges, but its decision on national insurance indicates either it is not or does not care.

Another point concerning the tax grab unveiled by Mr Johnson last week deserves to be highlighted. The revenues from the increase in national insurance contributions are reserved and called “health and social levy”. However, does this confinement not necessarily mean that health and social care spending will be higher in the future than it would otherwise have been by this amount?

The vast majority of funding for health care and social services will not come from this “levy”. Thus, the existing core budget for these essential services might, for example, increase less in the future than it would otherwise or worse, meaning that the levy does not translate into a direct increase.

The idea of ​​assigning a specific tax to particular expenses is somewhat strange, as can certainly be seen in the example above.

In the meantime, the UK economy continues to be hit by the Brexit madness in terms of a very significant slowdown in production and this slowdown will continue over the years and decades, putting further strain on public finances. .

So, was this a #BrexitTax that we saw last week? People will have to make up their own minds.